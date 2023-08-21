PURE FLOUR FROM EUROPE PROMOTES ITALIAN MILLING EXCELLENCE DURING WEEKLONG NEW YORK CELEBRATION

Join the Italian Milling Industry Association at Plant Based World Expo and a trio of events at Eataly celebrating the superior quality and versatility of its organic wheat flours and semolina

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Flour to Europe returns to New York to celebrate the Italian milling industry's rich history and modern innovations. Hosted by the Italian Milling Industry Association (ITALMOPA) and co-funded by the European Union, the international campaign promotes the export of Italian and European organic wheat flours and semolina.

"These flours are the foundation of Italian cuisine, uniting tradition and innovation to give pasta, pizza dough, bread and more the distinctive flavor and texture cherished worldwide," said ITALMOPA President Andrea Valente. "Centuries of experience, coupled with the EU's rigorous agricultural standards, have enabled the Italian milling sector to produce flours rich in dietary fiber, plant-based protein and essential minerals, such as iron and magnesium."

Pure Flour from Europe will showcase its organic wheat flours and semolina on Sept. 7 and 8 at Plant Based World Expo (Booth 203). Attendees can meet leaders from Molino Casillo, Molino De Vita and Molino Grassi — three mills known for combining multigenerational heritage with modern agrotechnology — and sample fresh, handmade pasta during culinary demonstrations.

In collaboration with Eataly Downtown, Pure Flour from Europe will host a pop-up display from Sept. 4 to 11 to educate shoppers about the rich history and modern innovations of the Italian milling industry and invite them to enter an opportunity drawing for a chance to win a $50 gift card.

Also at Eataly Downtown, Pure Flour from Europe's Chef Francesco Allegro will lead professional chefs in two invitation-only advanced pasta-making workshops, and at Eataly Flatiron, Pure Flour from Europe will host a private dinner for media, influencers and industry leaders.

Note for Verified Media: Contact Cara Stewart at [email protected] to be considered for these private events. High-resolution images, media materials, flour samples, and interviews with Chef Francesco Allegro and representatives from Molino Casillo, Molino De Vita and Molino Grassi are available.

About ITALMOPA
Founded in 1958 and based in Rome, ITALMOPA represents 82 companies across Italy that mill soft and durum wheat to produce flour and semolina for pasta, bread, pastries, pizza and more. Learn more at pureflourfromeurope.us.

SOURCE ITALMOPA--PURE FLOUR FROM EUROPE

