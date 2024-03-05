Pure Flour from Europe to Show How to Cook Organic Italian Treats at Expo West

Cooking Demos of Focaccia, Crackers and Gnocchi on Trade Show Tasting Menu

ROME, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Flour from Europe, a marketing and promotion initiative run by ITALMOPA, the Italian Milling Industries Association and co-funded by the European Union, has a full menu of cooking sessions on tap during Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif., from March 14 – 16, 2024.

Semolina crackers.

At ITALMOPA's booth #2009 in Hall B at the Anaheim Convention Center, chefs Francesco Allegro and Gerson Jossue Rivas Saravia will demonstrate how to make delicious Italian favorites including Focaccia Pugliese, Organic Semolina Cavatelli with Tomato and Basil Sauce and Gnocchi alla Sorrentina. They'll be showcasing the versatility and high quality of organic flour and semolina from Italy.

Attendees will be offered samples since the best storyteller is taste. "Pure organic flour and semolina are at the heart of premium pasta and baked goods and elevate most any dish made by chefs and home bakers alike," says Andrea Valente, president of ITALMOPA. "Our goal is to educate food lovers about the versatility and excellence of our products."

Organic flour and organic semolina flour are milled from grain grown in pesticide-free soil fertilized with natural substances. This method keeps the bran and germ content intact and the wheat is aged without additives. This process allows the grain to absorb more nutrients from the soil which accentuates its flavors.

Italian organic and conventional flours feature a grading system using '00' or '0' based on the amount of mineral salts and proteins in the flours. This grading allows users, particularly bakers, to precisely choose the right texture for their purpose. Semolina refers to coarsely milled durum wheat, often used in pasta.

Exhibitors at ITALMOPA's booth include some of Italy's best known organic flour and semolina producers including Molino Casillo, Molino De Vita and Molino Grassi who are looking to expand distribution to the U.S., Canada, and other international markets. These mills are known for combining multigenerational heritage with modern agrotechnology.

About ITALMOPA

Founded in 1958 and based in Rome, ITALMOPA represents 82 companies across Italy that mill soft and durum wheat to produce flour and semolina for pasta, bread, pastries, pizza and more. Learn more and find recipes for Italian favorites at pureflourfromeurope.us.

