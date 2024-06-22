Pure Flour from Europe to Show How to Cook Organic Italian Treats at the Summer Fancy Food Show

Cooking Demos of Fresh Pasta and Piadine on Trade Show Tasting Menu

ROME, June 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Flour from Europe, a marketing and promotion initiative run by ITALMOPA, the Italian Milling Industries Association and co-funded by the European Union, has a full menu of cooking sessions on tap during the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York, N.Y., from June 23-25, 2024.

At ITALMOPA's booth #2328 in Level 3 at the Jacob Javitz Convention Center, chef Francesco Allegro will demonstrate how to make delicious Italian favorites including Organic Semolina Cavatelli with Tomato and Basil Sauce, Soft Wheat Flour Ravioli with butter and sage, Piadine, and much more. They'll be showcasing the versatility and high quality of organic flour and semolina from Europe.

Attendees will be offered samples since the best storyteller is taste. "Soft wheat organic flour and semolina are at the heart of premium pasta and baked goods and elevate almost any dish made by chefs and home bakers alike," says Andrea Valente, president of ITALMOPA. "Our goal is to educate food lovers about the versatility and excellence of our products."

Organic flour and organic semolina are milled from grain grown in pesticide-free soil fertilized with natural substances. This method keeps the bran and germ content intact and the wheat is aged without additives. This process allows the grain to absorb more nutrients from the soil which accentuates its flavors.

Exhibitors at ITALMOPA's booth include some of Italy's best known organic flour and semolina producers including Molino Casillo, Molino De Vita and Molino Grassi who are looking to expand distribution to the U.S., Canada, and other international markets. These mills are known for combining their multigenerational heritage with modern agrotechnology.

About ITALMOPA

Founded in 1958 and based in Rome, ITALMOPA represents 84 companies across Italy that mill soft and durum wheat to produce flour and semolina for pasta, bread, pastries, pizza and more. Learn more and find recipes for Italian favorites at https://pureflourfromeurope.us/.

For more recipes: www.pureflourfromeurope.us

