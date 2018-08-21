Pure Gold Medical Center Offers GAINSWave® in California

REDLANDS, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Gold Medical Center is pleased to announce they now offer GAINSWave! This breakthrough noninvasive medical therapy uses low-intensity shockwave therapy to enhance sexual performance and to treat Erectile Dysfunction (ED) symptoms.

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Lorenzo Apodaca, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Pure Gold Medical Center is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 305 Brookside Ave, Redlands, CA 92373, USA.

Dr. Apodaca graduated from the University of California at Los Angeles School of Medicine, where he received his residency training and Board Certification in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Apodaca is a member of the American Academy of Liposuction, American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, American Academy of Cosmetic Breast Surgery, and a member of the Academy of Regenerative Practices and the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine. With over thirty-five years of extensive experience, performing a high volume of major surgeries each year, Dr. Apodaca is ideally qualified to perform a variety of surgeries including Liposculpture (surgically and non-surgically) for the treatment of Gynecomastia (enlargement of male breast tissue).

