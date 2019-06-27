Pure Green LLC Awarded Its First Patent for Proprietary Cannabis Freeze Dry and Supercritical CO2 Extraction Process

INKSTER, Mich., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Green , a Michigan-based cannabis company, has been awarded a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office in Cannabis Technology for the company's proprietary Freeze Dry and Supercritical CO2 Extraction Process. The process allows for more efficient extraction of a wide range of cannabinoids and terpenoids from cannabis plant matter.

Steve Goldner, Found and CEO of Pure Green LLC

US Patent #10,307,447 covers the freeze drying and extraction process developed by Pure Green CEO and former NIH advisor Steve Goldner . The process enhances the extraction yield of every molecule from the cannabis plant - including molecules that have not yet been discovered. It was the first patent filed and awarded to Pure Green, in a on-going series of patent applications that protect their unique products and manufacturing processes.

"The granting of this patent exemplifies the level of innovation happening everyday at Pure Green's state-of-the-art pharmaceutical grade production facility," said Steve Goldner, CEO, Pure Green. "We are passionate about shifting the perception of cannabis to 'Cannabis As Medicine' and solidifying our position as a creative hub for scientists, engineers and physicians to work legally in the cannabis space."

Freeze-drying cannabis eliminates the need to dry cannabis after harvest, which can take up to 2 weeks. Freeze-drying can be accomplished in 12 hours, without chemicals, and greatly enhances consumer product characteristics. This also dramatically reduces inventory storage and improves shipment logistics. While cannabis plants can become microbioloigcally contaminated during their growth/harvest/drying cycle, this freeze-dry process can eliminate microbiological contamination without use of chemicals or pesticides.

The patented freeze drying process may also be configured to break open cannabis plant cells. Opening the plant cells releases molecules from the cannabis plant in greater concentrations, and releases molecules that were previously non-extractable. Thus, the freeze dry process significantly enhances the efficiency of cannabis extraction, and it also accesses medically useful cannabis derived molecules not currently available due to their low concentration in the plant. Freeze-drying is the optimal method of dehydration because it's low temperature preserves product quality and aromatic nuance. Water is efficiently removed during the freezing process by the sublimation process – as ice changes into water vapor without having to revert to the physical stage of liquid water.

For more information, please visit https://pure.green.

About Pure Green

Michigan-based Pure Green LLC produces pharmaceutically precise, targeted and effective medical cannabis. Its line of sublingual tablets includes Pure Relief, Pure Sleep, Pure Calm, Pure Bliss and Pure CBD. The company's mission is to shift perception of the cannabis plant, garner acceptance of its medicinal benefits and facilitate the use of medical cannabis for a range of chronic ailments to impact health and wellbeing on the planet. For more information, visit: https://pure.green .

