PURE Group of Insurance Companies Named to the Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year, Highlighting Three-Year Revenue Growth of 122 Percent

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The PURE Group of Insurance Companies (PURE Group), which includes Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE), the policyholder-owned property and casualty insurer designed for high net worth individuals and families, announced that it has been named to Inc. Magazine's 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, for the fourth consecutive year. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.

"We are pleased to once again have earned a spot on the Inc. 5000," said Katherine Frattarola, Chief Marketing Officer at the PURE Group. "PURE's growth is fueled by a commitment to both providing our membership with excellent service and fostering a workplace culture that encourages active employee engagement."

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

About PURE

Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE) is a member-owned reciprocal insurer dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for responsible high net worth individuals and families. PURE provides customizable coverage for high-value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft, flood, fraud and cyber fraud to more than 75,000 responsible, high net worth families throughout the U.S. Inspired by some of the finest policyholder-owned companies, PURE emphasizes alignment of interests and transparency. PURE's low cost of capital, careful member selection and proactive risk management all contribute to highly competitive rates. In return for a fee, PURE Risk Management, LLC acts as Attorney-in-Fact for PURE. PURE membership is subject to an executed Subscriber's Agreement & Power of Attorney. For more information or to find a local broker, visit pureinsurance.com. You can follow PURE on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

About Inc. Media



Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

SOURCE The PURE Group of Insurance Companies

