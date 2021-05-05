PURE Healthcare Announces Senior Leadership Changes

SALT LAKE CITY, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PURE Healthcare, the parent company of PURE Infusion Suites, one of the country's leading infusion groups, today announced changes to its senior leadership team. Joshua D. Smith has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Joshua T. Tandy, who has been acting Chief Executive Officer will continue as a member of the PURE Healthcare Board of Directors.

Joshua Smith - CEO Trey Gardner - CGO

Joshua Smith has more than 15 years of senior management experience, including over a decade leading strategic development and strategy at national healthcare services companies. In less than a year as Chief Growth & Strategy Officer for PURE, he oversaw the expansion of the Company across 3 states, helped to develop and open 2 specialty medical clinics, and was largely responsible for year over year revenues increase of over 600% - all during an international pandemic.

Prior to joining PURE, Mr. Smith served as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Multispecialty Physician Partners (MPP), an outpatient infusion services company. Before MPP, Mr. Smith was a Director at Davita Healthcare Partners.

"Josh is the right leader for PURE" said Mr. Tandy. "Josh's extensive healthcare background and business development skills will help PURE strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our ambulatory infusion center footprint."

"I am very excited to be taking on this new role at PURE," said Joshua Smith. "I believe we have a great business model and a talented management team that uniquely positions us to capitalize on the changing biologic infusion industry. Our mission to provide an exceptional patient experience while simultaneously reducing the high-cost of infusion therapy to both the patient and health plans are a powerful force to drive positive change in this part of healthcare."

The Company also announced that Aaron "Trey" Gardner, Chief Business Development Officer, will assume the role of Chief Growth Officer; and Daniel Smith, SVP Operations (no relation to Joshua), has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer.

Mr. Tandy continued, "Dan has been in roles of increasing responsibility since he joined PURE, and we couldn't be more thrilled for his promotion. Dan is a proven leader and operational expert who has contributed to the transformative growth of many healthcare organizations, and his expertise is indispensable for PURE to continue on its rapid growth trajectory."

Mr. Tandy concluded, "Trey has been an invaluable contributor to PURE from the very beginning. His deep passion for patient experience and natural empathy for humankind is a critical part of a leadership team focused on continuing to build a company that can do the job that matters most – caring for patients."

About PURE Healthcare

PURE Healthcare is a leading national medical group that delivers healthcare services for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, and other autoimmune conditions. As a market leader in IV therapy, the medical group owns and operates "PURE Infusion Suites" branded infusion centers in multiple states, along with specialty medical clinics ranging from rheumatology to neurology. In total, PURE Healthcare's medical group operates a collaborative suite of solutions on a national scale, with a local community focus, creating value for payers, providers, and patients. For additional information, visit www.pureinfusionsuites.com.

Media Contact:

Aaron T. Gardner

385-224-0297

[email protected]

SOURCE PURE Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.pureinfusionsuites.com

