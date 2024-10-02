Pure Healthcare tops the 2024 Utah 100, awarded by MountainWest Capital Network

Oct 02, 2024, 16:02 ET
Utah's largest business networking organization shares its annual ranked list of the fastest growing companies in the state.
SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) recognized Pure Healthcare who took the No. 1 spot at the 30th annual 2024 Utah 100 awards event. First presented in 1994, the Utah 100 is MWCN's yearly list of the fastest-growing companies in the state.
"Pure Healthcare's patient-focused mission has been essential to their incredibly fast growth as more people benefit from affordable, quality care through its network of providers," said Chris Badger, chair of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "Healthcare companies have trended upward on the Utah 100 for the past several years, pointing to greater need for better, more efficient healthcare options, including medical information and services provided."
In addition to the significant healthcare representation on the 2024 Utah 100, global trends in AI are also shaping the featured organizations. Businesses that provide AI services to a wide variety of industries are driving growth in the state, and have subsequently seen a significant increase on this year's list. Other trends include companies that focus on finding and serving needs in the community, which has resonated with customers.
The list of Utah 100 honorees was determined using a weighted calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period, through December 2023. In addition, during the awards ceremonies, MWCN announced its annual Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite lists.
Companies in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the past five years. The Emerging Elite lists organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.
The 2024 MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100:
- Pure Healthcare
- Motos America
- Gabb
- Pura
- Cottonwood Communities
- Co-Diagnostics
- Just Ingredients
- &Collar
- Dorai Home
- Five Star Franchising
- CoFi
- LVT
- Cinch
- Action Solar
- C.W. Development Group
- Blue Raven Solar
- Bucked Up
- SINTX Technologies
- Platform Accounting Group
- Spoonful of Comfort
- Final Mile Solar
- SixFifty
- Domo
- Weave
- Health Catalyst
- Kenect
- G&A Partners
- AutoSavvy
- Varex Imaging
- Overstock
- eAssist Dental Solutions
- Becklar
- TAB Bank
- Design Imaging
- Intermountain Electronics
- Universal Accounting Center
- Chunker
- Nature's Sunshine
- Purple Innovation
- JobNimbus
- ELB Learning
- OptConnect
- Squeeze
- Frazil
- Oilo Studio
- CallTower
- Bonneville Builders
- Tagg N Go Car Wash
- Tranont
- SkyShare
- Clarus Corporation
- Strut
- Franklin Covey
- Pack Tax
- Anthem Custom Homes
- EZARC
- ProdataKey
- Big Red Jelly
- Bandwango
- Sensapure Flavors
- Cadence Innovations Group
- Blue Eye Monitoring
- Cost Segregation Authority
- MTN OPS
- Nexus IT
- Dental Buyer Advocates
- Security National Financial
- Aqua Yield
- Denik
- Evolved Commerce
- Durham Brands
- Big Deal Outlet
- Made by Mary
- Zonos
- Complete Recovery Corporation
- LitJoy Crate
- A-Core Concrete Specialists
- KURU Footwear
- San Diablo Artisan Churros
- Omniq
- Abode Luxury Rentals
- Deploy Surveillance
- All Filters
- J. Lyne Roberts & Sons
- Profire Energy
- FirstMile
- Sidewinders
- VLCM
- Code Quick
- ESL Vision
- Lender Toolkit
- SEO Werkz
- Ark Insurance Solutions
- NOMATIC
- Oz Marketing
- Olympus Wealth Management
- Beans and Brews Coffeehouse
- Legacy Tree Genealogists
- InXpress
- SOS Support
2024 Top 15 Revenue:
- Layton Construction
- Zions Bancorporation
- Extra Space Storage
- Pattern
- Young Automotive Group
- HealthEquity
- Sportsman's Warehouse
- Westland Construction
- Innovative Industrial Properties
- Merit Medical
- Beauty Industry Group
- Aptive Environmental
- Lucid Software
- Angel Studios
- Peak Capital Partners
2024 Emerging Elite (in alphabetical order):
- Beehive Meals
- Bloom
- Devos
- HERO Home
- Hona
- Kajae
- Kingbee Rentals, LLC
- Nursa, Inc.
- Pressed Floral
- Savvos Health
- Torus, Inc.
- Turner Imaging Systems, Inc.
- WeLink
- Zartico
About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org.
SOURCE MountainWest Capital Network
