Pure Healthcare tops the 2024 Utah 100, awarded by MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network

Oct 02, 2024, 16:02 ET

Utah's largest business networking organization shares its annual ranked list of the fastest growing companies in the state.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) recognized Pure Healthcare who took the No. 1 spot at the 30th annual 2024 Utah 100 awards event. First presented in 1994, the Utah 100 is MWCN's yearly list of the fastest-growing companies in the state.

"Pure Healthcare's patient-focused mission has been essential to their incredibly fast growth as more people benefit from affordable, quality care through its network of providers," said Chris Badger, chair of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "Healthcare companies have trended upward on the Utah 100 for the past several years, pointing to greater need for better, more efficient healthcare options, including medical information and services provided."

In addition to the significant healthcare representation on the 2024 Utah 100, global trends in AI are also shaping the featured organizations. Businesses that provide AI services to a wide variety of industries are driving growth in the state, and have subsequently seen a significant increase on this year's list. Other trends include companies that focus on finding and serving needs in the community, which has resonated with customers.

The list of Utah 100 honorees was determined using a weighted calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period, through December 2023. In addition, during the awards ceremonies, MWCN announced its annual Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite lists.

Companies in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the past five years. The Emerging Elite lists organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.

The 2024 MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100:

  1. Pure Healthcare
  2. Motos America
  3. Gabb
  4. Pura
  5. Cottonwood Communities
  6. Co-Diagnostics
  7. Just Ingredients
  8. &Collar
  9. Dorai Home
  10. Five Star Franchising
  11. CoFi
  12. LVT
  13. Cinch
  14. Action Solar
  15. C.W. Development Group
  16. Blue Raven Solar
  17. Bucked Up
  18. SINTX Technologies
  19. Platform Accounting Group
  20. Spoonful of Comfort
  21. Final Mile Solar
  22. SixFifty
  23. Domo
  24. Weave
  25. Health Catalyst
  26. Kenect
  27. G&A Partners
  28. AutoSavvy
  29. Varex Imaging
  30. Overstock
  31. eAssist Dental Solutions
  32. Becklar
  33. TAB Bank
  34. Design Imaging
  35. Intermountain Electronics
  36. Universal Accounting Center
  37. Chunker
  38. Nature's Sunshine
  39. Purple Innovation
  40. JobNimbus
  41. ELB Learning
  42. OptConnect
  43. Squeeze
  44. Frazil
  45. Oilo Studio
  46. CallTower
  47. Bonneville Builders
  48. Tagg N Go Car Wash
  49. Tranont
  50. SkyShare
  51. Clarus Corporation
  52. Strut
  53. Franklin Covey
  54. Pack Tax
  55. Anthem Custom Homes
  56. EZARC
  57. ProdataKey
  58. Big Red Jelly
  59. Bandwango
  60. Sensapure Flavors
  61. Cadence Innovations Group
  62. Blue Eye Monitoring
  63. Cost Segregation Authority
  64. MTN OPS
  65. Nexus IT
  66. Dental Buyer Advocates
  67. Security National Financial
  68. Aqua Yield
  69. Denik
  70. Evolved Commerce
  71. Durham Brands
  72. Big Deal Outlet
  73. Made by Mary
  74. Zonos
  75. Complete Recovery Corporation
  76. LitJoy Crate
  77. A-Core Concrete Specialists
  78. KURU Footwear
  79. San Diablo Artisan Churros
  80. Omniq
  81. Abode Luxury Rentals
  82. Deploy Surveillance
  83. All Filters
  84. J. Lyne Roberts & Sons
  85. Profire Energy
  86. FirstMile
  87. Sidewinders
  88. VLCM
  89. Code Quick
  90. ESL Vision
  91. Lender Toolkit
  92. SEO Werkz
  93. Ark Insurance Solutions
  94. NOMATIC
  95. Oz Marketing
  96. Olympus Wealth Management
  97. Beans and Brews Coffeehouse
  98. Legacy Tree Genealogists
  99. InXpress
  100. SOS Support

2024 Top 15 Revenue:

  1. Layton Construction
  2. Zions Bancorporation
  3. Extra Space Storage
  4. Pattern
  5. Young Automotive Group
  6. HealthEquity
  7. Sportsman's Warehouse
  8. Westland Construction
  9. Innovative Industrial Properties
  10. Merit Medical
  11. Beauty Industry Group
  12. Aptive Environmental
  13. Lucid Software
  14. Angel Studios
  15. Peak Capital Partners

2024 Emerging Elite (in alphabetical order):

About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org.

SOURCE MountainWest Capital Network

