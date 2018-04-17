Pure Hockey Acquires Bauer Hockey's "Own The Moment" Retail Locations

"As the leading hockey retailer in the U.S., we're constantly striving to improve our shopping experience and connect with consumers in more meaningful ways," said David Nectow, CEO, Pure Hockey. "Over the years, we've developed a very strong relationship with Bauer, and by acquiring the Bauer Hockey Experience stores, we can expand our retail footprint in Minneapolis and upgrade our existing location in Burlington, MA."

"We're excited to continue working with Bauer in our mission to bring great product and great shopping experiences to our customers."

Both stores will remain Bauer-exclusive locations, now owned and operated by Pure Hockey. The Burlington, MA store will move to Pure Hockey's existing store location in Burlington, and is expected to re-open to the public by the end of July. The Bloomington, MN location will continue to operate in its current location.

About Pure Hockey, LLC

Pure Hockey is headquartered outside of Boston, MA. The company was founded in 1994 and was acquired by David Nectow and Sal Tiano in 2008. Nectow and Tiano started their hockey business in 2002 with the purchase of one hockey retail store in Massachusetts. Pure Hockey has since expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions, and now operates three ecommerce sites and 53 stores in 18 states across the U.S. under the Pure Hockey and HockeyGiant brands. Pure Hockey is the Official Hockey Equipment Retailer of USA Hockey, and the Retail Partner of the NHL/NHLPA's Learn to Play Program. For more information, visit purehockey.com.

