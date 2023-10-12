Pure Hockey Continues Its Growth with The Opening of a New Store in Columbus, OH

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Hockey, the largest hockey equipment retailer in the United States, announced today the opening of its Columbus, OH, location, scheduled for mid-October.

Pure Hockey will also be opening a location in Mayfield Heights; also in mid-October.

With over 70 retail locations across the country, Pure Hockey continues to strengthen its commitment to serving the hockey community with the largest selection of the highest quality hockey equipment, exceptional customer service, and unwavering support for the growth of the sport.

Pure Hockey has earned its reputation as the go-to destination for hockey players, coaches, and fans, offering the largest and most comprehensive selection of hockey equipment, including the biggest brands in the industry. From skates and sticks to protective gear, training, and apparel, Pure Hockey has everything players of all ages and skill levels need to perform their best on and off the ice.

"We are excited to bring the Pure Hockey experience to Columbus," said David Nectow, CEO of Pure Hockey. "Our goal has always been to provide the best shopping experience, equipment, and resources and support the development of all hockey players. With the opening of our Columbus store, we are expanding our reach to serve even more members of the hockey community in this region."

Pure Hockey takes pride in its comprehensive team sales offering, providing teams and organizations with everything they need to succeed, from bulk equipment to learn-to-play packages to customized team jerseys, apparel, and gear. This service ensures that teams can look their best while playing their best and fostering team spirit on and off the ice.

In addition to providing top-notch products, Pure Hockey is committed to supporting the sport's growth at the grassroots level. As the official Learn to Play partner of the NHL, Pure Hockey actively contributes to introducing new players to the game and developing their passion for hockey. This partnership exemplifies Pure Hockey's dedication to the game and fostering a love for hockey among individuals of all ages.

The Columbus store will be located at 2720 Sawmill Pl Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235. A Grand Opening event celebrating this location will be held later this Fall.

For more information about Pure Hockey and its new Columbus location, please visit www.purehockey.com .

About Pure Hockey:

Pure Hockey is headquartered outside of Boston, MA. The company was founded in 1994 and was acquired by David Nectow and Sal Tiano in 2008. Nectow and Tiano started their hockey business in 2002 with the purchase of one hockey retail store in Massachusetts. Pure Hockey has since expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions and now operates two ecommerce sites and over 70 stores in 26 states across the U.S. under the Pure Hockey and Pure Goalie brands. Pure Hockey is the Official Hockey Equipment Retailer of USA Hockey and the Retail Partner of the NHL/NHLPA's Learn to Play Program.

