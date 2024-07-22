Pure Hockey Continues Its Growth with The Opening of a New Store in Las Vegas, NV

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Hockey, the largest hockey equipment retailer in the United States, announced today the opening of a new location in Las Vegas, NV, scheduled for late fall 2024.

This is Pure Hockey's second location in Las Vegas, NV. Pure Hockey opened its first Las Vegas location in fall 2022 after acquiring The Penalty Box.

With 81 retail locations nationwide, Pure Hockey continues to strengthen its commitment to serving the hockey community with the largest selection of the highest quality hockey equipment, exceptional customer service, and unwavering support for the growth of the sport.

Pure Hockey has earned its reputation as the go-to destination for hockey players, coaches, and fans. It offers the largest and most comprehensive selection of hockey equipment, including the biggest brands in the industry. From skates and sticks to protective gear, training, and apparel, Pure Hockey has everything players of all ages and skill levels need to perform their best on and off the ice.

"We are thrilled to bring the Pure Hockey experience to an even broader audience in Las Vegas," stated David Nectow, CEO of Pure Hockey. "Our goal is to deliver the best shopping experience, equipment, and resources to foster the growth of hockey players at all levels. The opening of our second store in Las Vegas allows us to further engage with and support the city's growing hockey community."

Pure Hockey takes pride in its comprehensive team sales offering, which provides teams and organizations with everything they need to succeed, from bulk equipment to learn-to-play packages to customized team jerseys, apparel, and gear. This ensures that teams can look their best while playing their best and cultivates team spirit on and off the ice.

In addition to providing exceptional products and services, Pure Hockey is committed to supporting the sport's growth at the grassroots level. As the official Learn to Play partner of the NHL, Pure Hockey actively contributes to introducing new players to the game and developing their passion for hockey. This partnership exemplifies Pure Hockey's dedication to the game and fostering a love for hockey among individuals of all ages.

The Las Vegas store will be located at 7220 West Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128. A Grand Opening event celebrating this location will be held later this year.

About Pure Hockey:

Pure Hockey is headquartered outside of Boston, MA. The company was founded in 1994 and was acquired by David Nectow and Sal Tiano in 2008. Nectow and Tiano started their hockey business in 2002 with the purchase of one hockey retail store in Massachusetts. Pure Hockey has since expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions and now operates two ecommerce sites and 81 stores in 29 states across the U.S. under the Pure Hockey and Pure Goalie brands. Pure Hockey is the Official Hockey Equipment Retailer of USA Hockey and the Retail Partner of the NHL/NHLPA's Learn to Play Program.

