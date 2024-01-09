Pure Hockey Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Behind the Mask

Leading hockey retailer continues nationwide growth with entry into Arizona.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Hockey, a premier destination for hockey equipment, apparel, and accessories, is excited to announce its latest expansion through the acquisition of Behind the Mask, which has three locations in Arizona. This strategic move marks Pure Hockey's first entry into the Arizona market and underscores the company's commitment to serving the needs of hockey players across the United States.

As a recognized leader in the hockey retail industry, Pure Hockey's acquisition of Behind the Mask represents a significant step in the company's continued growth trajectory. With this acquisition, Pure Hockey now operates an impressive network of 77 retail locations across 25 states nationwide, further solidifying its position as the go-to destination for hockey players, coaches, and fans.

"We are thrilled to welcome Behind the Mask into the Pure Hockey family," said David Nectow, CEO of Pure Hockey. "This expansion is not only a testament to the growing popularity of hockey but also a reflection of our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality products and exceptional service to the hockey community. We're excited to establish our presence in Arizona and look forward to serving the needs of the local hockey community."

"We are very excited to find an acquisition partner in Pure Hockey. As the industry leader, Pure Hockey provides an exceptional retail experience that our customers have come to expect from Behind the Mask. This is outstanding news for our customers, and we can't wait to begin this new journey with the Pure Hockey family," said Randy Exelby owner of Behind the Mask.

Behind the Mask has three locations in Arizona, with a freestanding location in the vibrant hockey community of Scottsdale, AZ, and locations within AZ Ice Peoria and AZ Ice Gilbert. Behind the Mask brings a dedicated customer base and a reputation for excellent customer service. The store's integration into Pure Hockey's extensive retail network will provide customers with an even broader selection of hockey equipment, training tools, apparel, and accessories, backed by Pure Hockey's renowned expertise and dedication to the sport. Whether customers are seasoned players, beginners, or passionate fans, they can expect to find a comprehensive range of products to meet their needs, supported by Pure Hockey's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Pure Hockey's commitment to excellence extends beyond its retail operations. The company actively supports local youth hockey programs, leagues, and teams, fostering growth and development at the grassroots level. By establishing a physical presence in Arizona, Pure Hockey aims to strengthen its community engagement efforts and contribute to the overall advancement of hockey in the state.

A Grand Opening event celebrating the newest Pure Hockey locations will be held later this year. For more information about Pure Hockey and its growing retail presence, please visit www.purehockey.com.

About Behind the Mask

Behind the Mask has been Arizona's hockey leader since 1994. For 30 years, Behind the Mask has built a loyal customer base through exceptional customer service and product selection. Randy Exelby and The Behind the Mask team go above and beyond to ensure the hockey buying experience is fun and educational with an expert staff of hockey players.

About Pure Hockey:

Pure Hockey is headquartered outside of Boston, MA. The company was founded in 1994 and was acquired by David Nectow and Sal Tiano in 2008. Nectow and Tiano started their hockey business in 2002 with the purchase of one hockey retail store in Massachusetts. Pure Hockey has since expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions and now operates two ecommerce sites and over 77 stores in 25 states across the U.S. under the Pure Hockey and Pure Goalie brands. Pure Hockey is the Official Hockey Equipment Retailer of USA Hockey and the Retail Partner of the NHL/NHLPA's Learn to Play Program.

Media Contact:

Katie Gardner

Director of Digital Marketing

kgardner@purehockey.com

SOURCE Pure Hockey