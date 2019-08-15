Pure Incubation Places on 2019 Inc. 5000: The Most Successful Companies in America

TOPSFIELD, Mass., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, Massachusetts-based, Pure Incubation placed on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, an elite ranking of the country's fastest-growing small and mid-size companies. Pure Incubation is holding steady at number 1229 this year with a revenue of $41 million up from $20 million just last year.

"Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once. A mere three percent of companies have made the list 6 times." – Inc.5000

Chris Rack, Chief Revenue Officer of PureB2B, a subsidiary of Pure Incubation, raves about its employees' contribution to the company's recent success.

"It is so exciting to make the Inc 5000 list for our 6th consecutive year. It's not easy to continue to scale at the rate we have while maintaining a ridiculously awesome culture, but our commitment to bringing in the highest quality humans has continued to fuel our success".

Melissa Change, Chief Executive Officer of Pure Incubation, points to the hard work of the team as the driver of success.

"Maintaining the type of growth that we have experienced for six years is absolutely remarkable. It means that every year our team has continued to push in all areas of the business to grow, to improve, to better serve our customers, to expand our product lines, to be better in all areas of the business."

Pure Incubation creates, nurtures and launches marketing technology companies that drive sales growth for businesses across a variety of industries. Leveraging decades of experience in B2B demand generation and content marketing, Pure Incubation builds profitable companies by combining established and emerging technologies to create innovative services that deliver business value.

Founded in 2007 by industry and entrepreneurial veterans Melissa Chang and Barry Harrigan, Pure Incubation has since launched four self-sustaining subsidiary companies – MedData Group, PureB2B, ProspectOne, and Demand Science. Based in Topsfield, MA, Pure Incubation is continually developing new strategies and technologies to amplify the marketing capabilities of the world's leading businesses.

