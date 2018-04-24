Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Announces Cash Distribution for April 2018

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: AAR.UN) today announced that its Board of Trustees has approved a cash distribution of $0.026 per trust unit for the month of April 2018 (equivalent to $0.312 per trust unit on an annualized basis). This distribution will be paid on May 15, 2018 to unitholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2018.

The Trust's units are listed on the TSX under the symbol AAR.UN. The Trust currently has 305,880,218 units issued and outstanding.