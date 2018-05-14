Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Announces Release of Q1-2018 Financial Results

The Q1-2018 financial results, consisting of the Trust's unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2018, and management's discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial condition ("MD&A") dated May 14, 2018, are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Trust's website (www.piret.ca). Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars.

Q1-2018 Highlights

(All metrics have been normalized for IFRIC 21 and assumes all property taxes have been pro-rated and accrued based on the number of days of ownership within the reporting year.)

As at March 31, 2018 , the Trust's portfolio under management consists of 173 income producing properties representing gross leasable area ("GLA") of 25.4 million square feet ("sf"), an increase from 25.3 million sf as at December 31, 2017 . In addition, the Trust's portfolio consists of 145.8 acres of land held for future development and three properties under development.





G&A expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2018 increased $3,363 or 145% relative to the same period in the prior year, representing 9.0% and 4.3% of rental and recoveries revenue, respectively. The increase is primarily due to the increase in non-cash compensation and $2,068 in special transactions costs which relate to the Trust's announced transaction with Blackstone Property Partners (see "Subsequent Events" below). Included in G&A expense for the three months ended March 31, 2018 is the non-cash fair value adjustment relating to the re-measurement of the Trust's unit-based compensation liabilities, totaling $1,773 expense, an increase of $1,138 relative to Q1-2017. G&A expenses excluding the special transaction costs and the non-cash fair value component of unit-based compensation, represents 2.9% and 3.1% of rental and recoveries revenue, for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and for the same period in the prior year, respectively. During the three months ended March 31, 2018, approximately 101,000 sf of new leases were signed and 340,000 sf of expiring space was renewed.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

On January 31, 2018 the Trust completed the acquisition of a 14,818 sf property in Acheson, Alberta for a purchase price of $1,900, plus standard closing costs and adjustments of $50, which was immediately transferred to properties under development. As at March 31, 2018, the costs incurred to date amounted to $226 and the total costs for the redevelopment are estimated to be approximately $1,070.





Subsequent events

On January 9, 2018, the Trust announced that it entered into an arrangement agreement with an affiliate of Blackstone Property Partners ("Blackstone"), pursuant to which Blackstone will acquire all of the outstanding trust units of the Trust ("the Transaction") for $8.10 per unit in cash. The Transaction is structured as a statutory plan of arrangement under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act. Completion of the Transaction, is subject to customary conditions, including approval of at least 66 2/3% of the votes cast by Unitholders at a special meeting of Unitholders, court approval and regulatory approval (Investment Canada Act). On February 26, 2018, the Commissioner of Competition issued an Advance Ruling Certificate approving the Transaction.





On March 23, 2018, at a special meeting of Unitholders, the Transaction was approved by Unitholders where approximately 99.66% of the votes cast were voted in favour of the Transaction.





On March 29, 2018, the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued a final order approving the plan of arrangement for the Transaction.





On April 11, 2018 , Blackstone received Investment Canada Act approval in connection with the Transaction.

Completion of the Transaction is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2018.

On May 1, 2018, the Trust completed the disposition of the Trust's 50% interest in four investment properties, three located in Alberta and one in Manitoba, to an existing joint venture partner, for gross proceeds of $23,750. The joint venture paid out four mortgages associated with the sold properties, with the Trust's share totaling $10,059.





Selected Financial Information













March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Investment properties ($000s)

$3,209,951 $3,108,059 Mortgages payable and other loans ($000s)

$1,292,753 $1,211,920 Weighted average debt term to maturity on mortgages (years)

4.6 4.7 Debt to gross book value1

39.4% 37.8% Debt to EBITDA1

8.4 8.0



March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Occupancy, end of period including committed*2

95.7% 95.6% Occupancy, end of period*2

93.1% 95.4% Occupancy, average for the three months ended

94.4% 96.8%





* Includes 760,256 sf vacant space acquired in December 2017 ("King Mill II Acquisition", as defined in the MD&A). Excluding this space, occupancy at the end of the period is 95.9% and committed occupancy is 98.6%.













Three months ended March 31 ($000s, except per unit basis)

2018 2017 Revenue

$62,832 $53,574 Net operating income 3

$44,272 $38,317 Distributions declared per unit

$0.08 $0.08 FFO4 per unit (fully diluted)

$0.10 $0.10 Payout Ratio5

77.8% 75.3% AFFO4 per unit (fully diluted)

$0.09 $0.09 Payout Ratio5

89.6% 84.7% G&A as a Percent of Revenue

9.0% 4.3%





1 Non-IFRS measure and further defined in Section VI "Additional IFRS and Non-IFRS Measures" in the Trust's MD&A. 2 Excludes properties classified as assets held for sale. 3 Net operating income has been normalized for IFRIC 21 ("Adjusted NOI") and assumes all property taxes have been pro-rated and accrued based on number of days of ownership within the reporting year. 4 FFO and AFFO are widely accepted supplemental measures of financial performance for real estate entities. These measures are not defined under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). For a description of these measures and an IFRS to non-IFRS reconciliation, see the Trust's MD&A under "Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations" and "Operational and Financial Highlights" and "Non-IFRS Measures". The Trust's MD&A is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. 5 FFO and AFFO payout ratios are calculated based on the ratio of distribution rate to fully diluted FFO and AFFO per unit.

About Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended investment trust that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income-producing industrial properties in leading markets across Canada and key distribution and logistics markets in the United States. The Trust is an internally managed REIT and is one of the largest publicly-traded REITs in Canada that offers investors exposure to industrial real estate assets in Canada and the United States. Additional information about the Trust is available at www.piret.ca and www.sedar.com.

TSX – AAR.UN

The Trust prepares and releases audited consolidated annual financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS (GAAP). In this release, the Trust discloses and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, FFO per Unit, AFFO, AFFO per Unit, adjusted net operating income (Adjusted NOI), Net Asset Value per Unit, occupancy, Loan to Gross Book Value, and capitalization rate. The non-GAAP measures are further defined and discussed in the MD&A dated May 14, 2018 and filed on SEDAR, which should be read in conjunction with this release. Since FFO, FFO per Unit, AFFO, AFFO per Unit, adjusted net operating income (Adjusted NOI), Net Asset Value per Unit, occupancy, Loan to Gross Book Value, and capitalization rate are not determined by IFRS, such measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers. The Trust has presented such non-GAAP measures as management believes the measures are a relevant measure of the ability of the Trust to earn and distribute cash returns to Unitholders and to evaluate the Trust's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of the Trust's performance. Please refer to "Additional IFRS Measures and Non-IFRS Measures" in the Trust's MD&A.

