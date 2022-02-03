PURE Infusion Suites Opens New Location in Jacksonville, Florida

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PURE Infusion Suites, a PURE Healthcare company, known for being an innovator in the ambulatory infusion space with locations located across the country, is excited to announce the opening of their new location in Jacksonville, Florida.



The excellent team at PURE Infusion Suites assists patients with complex chronic conditions such as Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and lupus, as well as other conditions like high-cholesterol and enzyme replacements.

Created to offer patients an affordable, comfortable alternative to hospital-based infusions, PURE Infusion Suites facilities boast beautiful private suites with rooms large enough for visiting family and friends. The individual suites vary, some equipped for hosting young children and others designed for productivity with workstations. There are also dark rooms for those that wish to relax and pass the time resting. Overall, the experience at PURE is tailored to fit the needs of each patient.



Suites come with comfortable recliners, large TVs with streaming services, and snack options for our patients and their visiting families. Parking is convenient and close, and the PURE Infusion team assists its patients in locating financial assistance programs to help them get some, or all, of their out-of-pocket expenses covered.



"We are excited to become part of the Jacksonville healthcare community as we open our second Florida location," said Josh Smith, Chief Executive Officer of PURE. "Each member of our patient-obsessed team works hard every day to deliver a high-level of quality care to our patients, and I couldn't be prouder to be part of the PURE team."



To learn more about PURE Infusion Suites, please visit pureinfusionsuites.com.

About PURE Infusion Suites

PURE Infusion Suites, a subsidiary of PURE Healthcare, is a high-quality provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and other chronic conditions. PURE works in a collaborative relationship with the rest of the healthcare community to help drive down the cost of healthcare. PURE opened their first state-of-the-art infusion center in Billings, Montana and now has locations across the country including Utah, Colorado, Idaho, and Florida. They also have multiple locations currently under construction in various states across the US. PURE facilities are like nothing the industry has seen to date.

Media Contact:

PURE Infusion Suites

Trey Gardner

Chief Business Development Officer

855-550-3358

SOURCE PURE Infusion Suites