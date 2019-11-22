PURE Insurance Appoints Jerry Hourihan as Chief Growth Officer

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PURE Group of Insurance Companies (the PURE Group), which includes Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE), the policyholder-owned property and casualty insurer designed for high net worth individuals and families, has appointed Jerry Hourihan as Senior Vice President, Chief Growth Officer. Hourihan will be responsible for strategies to accelerate the growth of the PURE membership by strengthening the relationships with PURE's independent broker channel and improving sales and marketing effectiveness throughout the organization.

"We know that our potential for future growth here at PURE is extraordinary," said Mark Galante, President of Field Operations. "Jerry has earned a tremendous reputation, especially among the high net worth brokerage community. We believe he will be a wonderful addition to our culture and have a great impact on our profitable growth."

With more than 30 years' experience in the high net worth insurance niche, Hourihan joins from AIG where most recently he served as President of the Private Client Group for the U.S. and Canada, a position he held since 2014. Prior to joining AIG, Jerry worked at Chubb where he began his career and went on to hold a number of managerial roles in both the U.S. and Europe.

"In my short time here, I have witnessed the strong sense of purpose that guides the culture of PURE," added Hourihan. "I am thrilled to join PURE and to play a role in the next phase of growth for this great company."

Hourihan, who will be based in PURE's White Plains, NY headquarters, holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wesleyan University.

About The PURE Group of Insurance Companies

Privilege Underwriters Inc. (PUI) was founded in 2006 and is the holding company for the PURE Group of Insurance Companies and related entities (the PURE Group). PUI and its subsidiaries provide capital support and operational services to the policyholder-owned entity, Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE).

PURE is dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for responsible high net worth families, providing customizable coverage for high-value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft, flood, fraud and cyber fraud. In return for a fee, PURE Risk Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PUI, serves as Attorney-in-Fact for PURE. The PURE Group's low cost of capital, careful member selection and proactive risk management all contribute to highly competitive rates and a Financial Strength Rating of "A (Excellent)" from A.M. Best Company, Inc. Today, PURE's membership includes more than 90,000 families from across the U.S.

For more information or to find a local broker, visit pureinsurance.com. You can follow PURE on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

