PURE Insurance Highlights Teen Driving Risks with New Claims and Parent Insights

Findings reveal a clear gap between concern and preparation

Together, the findings reveal a clear "concern-action gap" among parents as their teens approach driving age. While 66% of parents express serious concern about safety, many lack the tools or guidance to turn that concern into a clear plan.

PURE's claims data validates these worries: teen drivers are three times more likely than mature drivers to be involved in an at-fault accident, with crashes that tend to be more than twice as severe. They are also nearly five times more likely to be involved in a collision that causes bodily injury.¹

"For parents, including me, there is little more frightening than the idea of your teen getting behind the wheel—and unfortunately, this fear is supported by data," said PURE Chief Executive Officer Martin Leitch.

Survey Findings

The survey, conducted in partnership with Harris QuestDIY, polled 1,000 parents of teen drivers across the U.S. The survey revealed that teen driving is a top concern for parents, ranked second only to mental health. Many recognize that independence and sound judgment come with time and experience—but believe additional driver training, beyond the basics, and vehicles with top-tier safety ratings can further improve road safety for their teens.

"The survey highlights a clear paradox: many parents feel deep concern but are without the resources necessary to help reduce the risks," said Katie Krum, Chief Marketing Officer at PURE. "Through our Teen Driving program in partnership with Life360®, we believe we have an opportunity to reshape how families approach this milestone—moving from concern to readiness—through education, preparation and honest conversations with their teens."

Empowerment Through Education and Connection

While technology can play an important role in keeping teens safe on the road, parents are looking to prioritize training, education and open communication. In response, PURE's Teen Driver program offers:

A complimentary two-year Gold subscription to Life360, the leading family connection and safety app with features like safe driver reports, crash detection, speed monitoring and emergency dispatch. ²

PURE's Roadmap to Safer Driving, a free interactive and customizable conversation guide that helps parents and teens build safe driving habits through open, honest and ongoing dialogue rather than a one-sided lecture. Recognizing how much is at stake for every family, PURE offers the guide to all parents—not just its members.

Discounted access to BMW Teen School, offering hands-on training in accident avoidance and vehicle control.

Additional survey results and details on PURE's Teen Driver program are available at pureinsurance.com/teen-drivers.

¹ Based on PURE's internal claims analysis (2019–2024).

² The Life360 Gold Membership is a product of Life360, Inc. and two years of membership is being offered on a complimentary basis to members through a collaboration with PURE. PURE does not guarantee that the Life360 Application will prevent accidents or give accurate information at all times. The Life360 Membership is subject to the terms and conditions of the Life360 Terms of Service and Privacy Policy and any acceptance of any additional terms that may be required from time to time. To learn more about Life360, including the Gold Membership, please visit https://www.life360.com/.

