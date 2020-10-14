PURE Insurance Launches PURE Home Spotlight™ Home Buying Report

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PURE Group of Insurance Companies (the PURE Group), which includes Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE), the policyholder-owned property and casualty insurer designed for high net worth individuals and families, has launched PURE Home Spotlight™, a benefit exclusively available to the PURE membership that adds confidence to the home buying process. This report includes data and insights on property-specific risks that could identify homes at greater risk for future insurance claims and provides an initial indication of whether the home would be insurable with PURE. Specifically, it includes:

Hazard Data: Based on the typical risks for a geography, data on threats such as fire, flood, hail and earthquake are included in this report with additional perspective on how the data is relevant to the property.

Loss History: As part of the pre-underwriting process, this report indicates if property claims had been filed for an MLS-listed location within the past five years.

Permit Data: Where allowed, the report contains a summary of the publicly filed permits on the property, highlighting the date and valuation for projects including repairs and improvements.

Insurability Rating: While not guaranteeing insurability, the report begins the underwriting process and indicates the likelihood that PURE would insure this property based on available data.

"Historically, about one in seven PURE members has purchased a home in a given year. With mortgage rates at an all-time low and the growing demand for vacation homes and suburban residences, we could see an increase in real estate shopping among the PURE membership," said Matt Schreibeis, had of Member Experience for the PURE Group of Insurance Companies. "PURE Home Spotlight adds greater transparency and confidence to the home buying process for our members while reducing the friction that comes when finding out too late that the home may not be insurable or that insurance may not be as affordable as expected."

"With so many unknown variables in the world, making a large financial decision like buying a home means that you want as much information as possible before moving forward with that decision," said PURE member Dan Feder. "PURE Home Spotlight gave my family more peace of mind by providing clean, coordinated information that shows the full gradation of fire, earthquake and flood risks."

About The PURE Group of Insurance Companies

Privilege Underwriters Inc. (PUI), a member of the Tokio Marine Group, was founded in 2006 and is the holding company for the PURE Group of Insurance Companies and related entities (the PURE Group). PUI and its subsidiaries provide capital support and operational services to the policyholder-owned entity, Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE).

PURE is dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for responsible high net worth families, providing customizable coverage for high-value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft, flood, fraud and cyber fraud. In return for a fee, PURE Risk Management LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PUI, serves as Attorney-in-Fact for PURE. The PURE Group's low cost of capital, careful member selection and proactive risk management all contribute to competitive rates and a Financial Strength Rating of "A (Excellent)" from A.M. Best Company, Inc. Today, PURE's membership includes more than 97,000 families from across the U.S.

