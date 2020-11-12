PURE Insurance Named to 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces and Best Workplaces in New York by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and Fortune have honored The PURE Group, which includes Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE), as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in New York and 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces respectively.

"Creating an open and growth-oriented workplace has always been a priority for the PURE Group. From the start, we've strived to provide employees with the support and resources to help them work toward a common goal and best serve our diverse membership," said Katherine Richardson, Chief Human Resources Officer at the PURE Group of Insurance Companies. "We are honored to be named to both of these lists by Great Place to Work and Fortune, as it further validates PURE's focus on creating a positive and engaging work environment."

The Small & Medium Workplaces ranking is based on confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working at small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States, while the New York ranking considered nearly 45,000 employee surveys in the New York State or the tri-state/New York Metro Statistical Area. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

Both the Best Workplaces in New York and Best Small & Medium Workplaces stand out for excelling in some of the nation's most competitive marketplaces. Over the course of the past year, PURE has continued to expand its significant employee-centered benefits, such as a tuition reimbursement program for "passion courses"— courses unrelated to careers at PURE that instead help employees pursue personal passions. Additionally, PURE has further provided mental health resources for employees, especially during this difficult and unexpected time.

"Best Workplaces like the PURE Group have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces founded on trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on these lists a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses."

The Best Workplaces in New York and Best Small & Medium Workplaces are two of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. PURE has also been ranked in the past for Best Workplaces in New York, Best Workplaces in Chicago, Best Workplaces in Southern California, and Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

About The PURE Group

Privilege Underwriters Inc. (PUI), a member of the Tokio Marine Group of Companies, was founded in 2006 and is the holding company for the PURE Group and related entities. PUI and its subsidiaries provide capital support and operational services to the policyholder-owned entity, PURE.

PURE is dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for responsible high net worth families, providing customizable coverage for high-value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft, flood, fraud and cyber fraud. In return for a fee, PURE Risk Management LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PUI, serves as Attorney-in-Fact for PURE. The PURE Group's low cost of capital, careful member selection and proactive risk management all contribute to highly competitive rates and a Financial Strength Rating of "A (Excellent)" from A.M. Best Company, Inc. Today, PURE's membership includes more than 95,000 families from across the U.S.

For more information or to find a local broker, visit pureinsurance.com. You can follow PURE on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About the Best Workplaces in New York

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from nearly 45,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in New York State or the tri-state/New York Metro Statistical Area. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces

To determine the 2020 Best Small Workplaces list and the 2020 Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work® gathered and analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working in small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a great place to work For All™.

Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization's size, workforce make up, and what's typical relative to their peers in the industry.

The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on assessing how consistent employees' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values, and their leaders' effectiveness are.

To learn more about Great Place to Work-Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

