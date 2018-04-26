PURE Insurance Names Katherine Richardson as Chief Human Resources Officer

"As a company grows in size, the challenges it faces are often magnified along with that growth. Katherine has an impressive track record of shaping successful and engaging work environments within the industry," said Buchmueller. "I am confident that under her leadership and with the exceptional HR team we already have in place, our culture will continue to evolve and exhibit the same sense of purpose that inspires our employees to consistently seek ways to improve and deliver premium service to the PURE membership."

Richardson, a 25-year insurance industry veteran, joins PURE from Allied World Assurance Company, where she served as SVP and Global Head of Human Resources through a period of substantial growth. Before joining Allied World in 2009, she held several progressively responsible HR roles at AIG, in both their field operations and home office. She began her career in 1993 at Leader Insurance.

"I am excited to join PURE and work with a group of incredibly talented individuals who mirror the values I consider essential for developing an effective workplace," added Richardson. "There is a fantastic culture here, both at the leadership level and below, which makes for a rewarding foundation to structure new ideas and opportunities."

Richardson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business and History from Texas A&M University and is certified as a Professional in Human Resources by the Society for Human Resource Management.

About PURE

Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE) is a policyholder-owned insurer dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for responsible high net worth individuals and families. PURE provides customizable coverage for high-value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft, flood, fraud and cyber fraud to more than 75,000 responsible, high net worth families throughout the U.S. Inspired by some of the finest policyholder-owned companies, PURE emphasizes alignment of interests and transparency. PURE's low cost of capital, careful member selection and proactive risk management all contribute to highly competitive rates. In return for a fee, PURE Risk Management, LLC acts as Attorney-in-Fact for PURE.

For more information or to find a local broker, visit pureinsurance.com. You can follow PURE on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

