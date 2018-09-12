PURE Insurance Restructures Jewelry Policies to Reduce Out-of-Pocket Costs

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The PURE Group of Insurance Companies (PURE Group), which includes Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE), the policyholder-owned property and casualty insurer designed for high net worth individuals and families, announced that it is changing its approach to insuring jewelry in Connecticut by offering even more protection for losses related to theft and disappearance on their homeowners policy, at no additional cost. While other carriers cap this limit at $5,000 and encourage policyholders to self-insure or pay higher premiums for designated jewelry policies, PURE has removed its $50,000 cap (which was already the highest available in the industry) and will instead cover all jewelry losses up to the full contents limits of the homeowners policy. This will dramatically reduce the chances of an out-of-pocket loss for its members. PURE is piloting this program in Connecticut and aims to make a similar offering available to members nationwide.

This updated program is designed to supplement the more robust coverage that is provided through PURE's dedicated Jewelry, Art and Collections policies. "We are making this change to ensure more and more valuable items and priceless family heirlooms are covered, which will result in fewer out-of-pocket expenses for our members," said Lindsay Holden, President of the Eastern Zone, PURE Insurance. "This is an important step in fulfilling PURE's purpose to help our members pursue their passions with greater confidence."

PURE's policies are complemented with a suite of services designed to provide the highest level of care, including:

Repairs, recovery and replacements – Following a claim, PURE's specialists can coordinate repairs on members' behalf and assist in the recovery process or locate a partner to craft a replica of the lost item.

In-home appraisals – PURE's specialists can visit members' homes to appraise the value of their jewelry at a time that is convenient for them, significantly reducing the burdens of the appraisal process.

Risk management assessments – A virtual or in-home risk management assessment can help address the condition of members' in-home safe, cameras, and alarm systems and advise on other safety protocols.

Jewelry buying – Should members need assistance with acquiring a new piece, PURE's specialists can connect them with one of its trusted vendors who can help locate it and consult on price negotiation.

Couriers and transport – PURE's trusted partners can assist with the shipping of high-value items in the event members are transporting a piece to be cleaned, repaired, or are traveling.

Members who maintain contents limits equal to or greater than 50% of their dwelling coverage amount, as well as any members with at least $2,000,000 of contents coverage, will benefit from this change. There is no correlating adjustment in premium anticipated, enabling these members to enjoy this flexible coverage in advance of renewal. While the $50,000 aggregate sublimit no longer applies to Connecticut members, the $25,000 per item limit still remains.

About PURE

Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE) is a policyholder-owned insurer dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for responsible high net worth individuals and families. PURE provides customizable coverage for high-value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft, flood, fraud and cyber fraud to more than 75,000 responsible, high net worth families throughout the U.S. Inspired by some of the finest policyholder-owned companies, PURE emphasizes alignment of interests and transparency. PURE's low cost of capital, careful member selection and proactive risk management all contribute to highly competitive rates and a Financial Strength Rating of "A" (Excellent) from A.M. Best. In return for a fee, PURE Risk Management, LLC acts as Attorney-in-Fact for PURE.

