Pure IP Launch Dynamics Call Connect for Adding Voice to Microsoft Dynamics 365

LONDON , May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure IP have today announced the launch of its Dynamics Call Connect service, to enable inbound and outbound calling to the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service platform for a complete omnichannel experience.



Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service is an all-in-one customer service platform that combines a 360-degree view of the customer with artificial intelligence and omnichannel interaction capabilities. Dynamics Call Connect from Pure IP allows customers to acquire numbers and external connectivity to enable inbound and outbound calling within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service in a 'bring your own carrier' model via Microsoft Azure Direct Routing.

Dynamics Call Connect is the latest development from the Pure IP fold strengthening its Microsoft voice credentials following the announcement last year as being one of the original Microsoft Operator Connect launch partners. Pure IP offers Azure Direct Routing as a service. Dynamics Call Connect utilizes Pure IP's Azure Direct Routing as a service offering, providing inbound and outbound calling for Dynamics Contact Center in over 43 countries from the cloud, as well as inbound only services in 137 countries. To complete the solution, Pure IP also offer a dedicated SBC as a service model, that can connect existing PBXs, Contact Centers or other operator numbers into Microsoft Dynamics.

Speaking of the latest announcement, Gary Forrest, Managing Director at Pure IP said, "We are continually looking at new and innovative ways to empower voice communications across the growing number of interaction mediums, systems and applications. Voice still plays a prominent part in business and customer service activities, but the way in which it is being consumed is changing."

Forrest continues, "Telephony is increasingly being embedded into business processes, providing an intuitive and truly unified 'in-application' experience for users. As a global voice provider, we aim to provide the building blocks in the form of connectors and API integrations with the different platforms and applications to deliver a single connected voice service for enterprises."

