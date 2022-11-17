Pure IP Launch New Partner Program in the U.S. with Microsoft

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure IP announced today the launch of its eVoc2 partner program, aimed specifically at U.S.-based Managed Service Providers (MSP) and Telcos, enabling them to offer their end customers business telephony services with Microsoft Teams using Operator Connect. The program is in support of Microsoft's drive to scale up the growth and enablement and adoption of Teams for voice.

The Pure IP eVoc2 program – Electronically enabling Voice with Operator Connect through the power of 2 – is designed to help partners capitalize on the Teams potential and provide their clients with the way of capitalizing on the organizational benefits of cloud telephony. There are two models available, one designed for Telcos who have their own billing and delivery infrastructure, and the other for MSPs.

The program combines access to Pure IP's trusted and resilient cloud-based global voice network, with online automated tools for quick and easy provisioning and ordering, and a suite of support services for partners to seamlessly enable their customers with Teams voice.

Speaking about the program, Gary Forrest, CEO at Pure IP said, "Events over the past two years have understandably accelerated the migration to cloud-based services, particularly in unified enterprise communications and collaboration. This represents a huge opportunity and a threat to incumbent providers in a dynamically changing market."



He continues: "We are excited to work with Microsoft on this latest initiative and believe that our eVoc2 program offers service providers a cost-effective method of retaining and growing their business by helping their customers optimize the benefits of cloud telephony. Our eVoc2 program combines our global footprint with our automated provisioning and ordering tools backed by people. The automation provides the speed and efficiency, but it is important to back that up with knowledgeable people to support our partners and their customers. We pride ourselves on not being a faceless organization."

eVoc2 utilizes Operator Connect for the delivery of voice services in Teams. Operator Connect was launched in 2021 by Microsoft with Pure IP as one of the original launch partners, working alongside Microsoft throughout the development and go-live phases. Operator Connect is fast becoming the method of choice for businesses wanting to light up external voice services in Teams, allowing them to combine third-party carrier services with the simplicity of managing services via their Microsoft 365 Admin Center.

Commenting on becoming an Operator Connect partner, Gary Forrest states, "With eVoc2 we circumnavigate the need to for partners to become accredited in their own rights, fast-tracking them to be able to offer Operator Connect as an option for their customers."

Christopher Martini, Global Partner Solutions U.S. for Modern Work at Microsoft added, "The growth of Microsoft Teams as a platform is well documented and end customers are continuing to see the benefits of deepening their use of the platform. For providers and delivery partners this represents a challenge and an opportunity in keeping pace with the change to continue meeting the customers need. Working with partners like Pure IP and their eVoc2 program will help them unlock the Teams voice potential and satisfy the customer demand. Pure IP have been a part of the Operator Connect program from the start, and we are excited to have them onboard with this new initiative."

In addition to the core voice services, partners to the eVoc2 program can also benefit from access to Pure IP's portfolio of other services including cloud enablement, legacy integration, SBCaaS and more.

