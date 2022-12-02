Pure IP Launches Webex Calling Solution for PSTN Connectivity

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure IP, a global provider of enterprise voice communications, is now a Certified Calling Provider through Cloud Connect for Webex by Cisco's cloud-based phone system, Webex Calling. Customers can now choose Pure IP to enable Cloud Connect for Webex Calling. The program delivers PSTN connectivity with Webex Calling through a world-class selection of providers that underwent a rigorous certification process.

Commenting on the announcement, Pure IP's CEO Gary Forrest said: "As our customers solidify hybrid working practices, they need new solutions to consolidate their telephony systems, unify their communications, and ensure high call quality across devices. As an agnostic provider of voice solutions, our new partnership with Webex Calling is an important offering for our customers as they embrace next-gen calling capabilities and top-of-class cloud calling features that Cisco offers."

Calls will utilize Pure IP's resilient global voice network that allows Webex customers to benefit from PSTN replacement services. Customers in 46 countries will have access to a range of complementary services, including Managed SBCs and legacy device integration, to extend their geographic reach and consolidate services into a single connected communications environment. Delivered as a fully managed voice solution with 24/7 technical support and a suite of online management tools, Pure IP's solution for Webex Calling was designed specifically for the enterprise customer.

The solution utilizes direct links between Pure IP's cloud-based voice network and Webex Calling. To achieve end-to-end compatibility with the Webex network and ensure customers receive a high quality and reliable service, Pure IP underwent a thorough certification process. Through the program, Pure IP supports a wide range of deployments including basic calling scenarios, enterprise scale Dedicated Instance migrations and demanding high volume Webex Contact Center deployments.

Webex Calling delivers a powerful and flexible cloud-based phone system. It offers a complete calling solution, integrating calling with meetings, messaging and contact center. Webex Calling also allows for simple migration to the cloud, with options to Bring Your Own Carrier, like Pure IP, as part of their Cloud Connect provider network. Customers will also receive access to enhanced security features, the Webex Control Hub for crucial workplace insights and easy administration from one administrative console.

About Cisco



Cisco is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Webex by Cisco



Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

About Pure IP

Pure IP has been at the forefront of enterprise voice communications solutions around the world for over 18 years and takes pride in solving complex voice challenges, backed by outstanding customer service and technical excellence.

With full PSTN replacement services in 47 countries, service coverage in a total of 137 countries and a 24/7 follow-the-sun international support operation, Pure IP has the global capabilities to satisfy even the largest of multi-national organizations.

