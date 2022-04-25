Pure IP Launches Zoom Phone Solution

LONDON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure IP , a leading global provider of enterprise voice communications, is now available on the Zoom Phone Provider Exchange program from Zoom Video Communications Inc. The recently announced program allows customers to have the flexibility and choice to retain Pure IP as their PSTN provider and leverage their telephony network reach in new regions. Access Pure IP's powered voice services by selecting and adding Pure IPs new app to Zoom on the Zoom App Marketplace.

"We have always been proud to flexibly work with our customer's choice of UC solutions, to build the best communications stack for their individual business," noted Gary Forrest, CEO at Pure IP, "UC platforms are becoming ubiquitous, and organizations around the world are trying to find ways to consolidate the management of their systems, their carriers, and their numbers, as they settle into hybrid working long-term. Adding a direct integration with Zoom to our portfolio gives our customers more flexibility, and new opportunities to bring their telephony and their UC systems together."

Zoom Phone is a feature-rich, modern cloud phone solution for businesses of all sizes. It's simple to deploy and use on a mobile device, desktop, or desk phone and is built upon a secure, reliable, and extensible UCaaS platform architecture. The Provider Exchange program enables the cloud peering connectivity between Zoom Phone and the BYOC PSTN Provider to be seamless, secure, and simple with an intuitive partner app available on the Zoom App Marketplace.

This solution utilizes direct links between Pure IP's cloud-based global voice network and Zoom's data centers through trusted cross-connects. This direct connection helps to ensure a high quality of service and reliability by minimizing the time that voice traffic travels through the public internet and simplifies the provisioning of services.

Using the Pure IP app, enterprise Zoom users will be able to gain direct access to Pure IP's online portal where they can order voice services such as numbers and trunks to enable phone calls via Zoom. Calls will utilize Pure IP's resilient global voice network, which allows Zoom customers to benefit from PSTN replacement services in 43 countries, and grants access to a range of complementary services, such as Managed SBCs and legacy device integration, to extend their geographic reach and consolidate services into a single connected communications environment. Delivered as a fully-managed voice solution with 24/7 technical support and suite of online management tools, Pure IP's solution for Zoom has been designed specifically for the enterprise customer.

"We're delighted to have Pure IP onboard as a partner on the Zoom Phone Provider Exchange program," said Graeme Geddes, Head of Product & Platform Acceleration for Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms at Zoom. "They have demonstrated their depth of voice knowledge throughout the development phases and I know that Zoom customers will truly benefit from their services."

About Pure IP

Pure IP is an established global cloud voice connector, integrating voice across the ever-evolving platforms, systems and applications to provide a single connected communications service to enable businesses to collaborate effectively in more locations than other providers.

They have been at the forefront of enterprise voice communications solutions around the world for over 17 years and take pride in solving complex voice challenges.

Utilizing their own secure, resilient and fully redundant SIP based voice network, combined with a technical-led managed service, Pure IP provides a modular, flexible, and ever-current solution to meet ever-changing customer telephony requirements.

With full PSTN replacement services in 43 different countries, service coverage in a total of 137 countries and a 24/7 follow-the-sun international support operation, Pure IP has the global capabilities to satisfy even the largest of multi-national organizations.

Contact:

Tania Morrill, Content & Communications Manager

[email protected]

+44 20 7840 6149

SOURCE Pure IP