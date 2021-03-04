Pure IP Named Partner on Microsoft's Operator Connect

LONDON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure IP, a leading global provider of enterprise voice communications, is proud to have been announced as one of the initial wave partners for Microsoft's new Operator Connect service. Operator Connect, announced on March 2nd at Microsoft Ignite, is a new operator-managed service for bringing PSTN calling to Microsoft Teams, and enables customers to connect new calling services directly from within the Teams admin center.

Operator Connect will enter public preview next quarter, and will provide customers with a range of benefits, including:

Pure IP

Microsoft Teams administrators will be able to open the "Operators" tab directly in the Teams admin center to connect calling services, acquire phone numbers, and assign them to users. Simplified management: Operators will provide technical support, as well as manage the voice network and infrastructure such as Session Border Controllers (SBC) for customers.

Operators can provide PSTN voice services in regions that are currently unavailable through Microsoft Calling Plans, enabling customers to consolidate more of their telephony to Microsoft Teams. Quick and easy implementation: There's no need to be a voice expert to deploy calling in Teams using Operator Connect, and voice services can be online in a matter of hours.

"We are delighted to be part of this initiative and to continue working closely with Microsoft to enable communication and collaboration around the world in more and more intuitive ways," noted Gary Forrest, CEO at Pure IP, "Bringing Teams Voice to more users by combining our voice network with Operator Connect will undoubtedly help organizations simplify and accelerate their migration to the cloud, unlocking a range of business benefits they will enjoy for years to come. Our inclusion in this program is testament to the resilience, reliability and geographic coverage of our voice services, including the level of support provided by our global teams."

Pure IP's global voice solution combines the strength, scale, and reach of Pure IP's own cloud-based voice network, with flexible managed services, an online customer portal for total control, and 24/7 support from their team of expert voice engineers.

Core to Pure IP's inclusion in Microsoft's Operator Connect program was their robust, secure, geo-redundant network, technical expertise, speed of delivery, and global coverage, which includes voice services in over 90 countries and full PSTN replacement in 40. As a Microsoft Voice Partner since 2010, Pure IP has the experience and expertise to enable calling in Teams for organizations around the world.

About Pure IP

Pure IP has been at the forefront of enterprise voice communications solutions around the world for over 16 years and takes pride in solving complex voice challenges, backed by outstanding customer service and technical excellence.

Utilizing their own secure, resilient and fully redundant SIP based voice network, combined with a technical-lead managed service, Pure IP provides a modular, flexible, and ever-current solution to meet ever-changing customer telephony requirements.

With full PSTN replacement services in 40 different countries, service coverage in a total of 90 countries and a 24/7 follow-the-sun international support operation, Pure IP has the global capabilities to satisfy even the largest of multi-national organizations.

