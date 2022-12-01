Pure IP Now Certified to Offer Full PSTN Replacement in Israel and Costa Rica

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure IP is now licensed to offer full PSTN replacement services in Israel and Costa Rica, totalling 47 countries where they can now offer full PSTN replacement, and a range of voice services in 137 countries. The addition of Israel & Costa Rica reflects Pure IP's continued drive to expand their geographic coverage map to meet the telephony requirements of multinational enterprises who are increasingly requiring services worldwide.

Commenting on the news, Pure IP's CEO Gary Forrest said: "As companies settle into hybrid working, our customers now have users in more regions than ever before. To meet the needs, especially of multinational companies, it's becoming increasingly important to add more countries to our coverage map. Our team works diligently to obtain licenses and meet regulatory requirements, which often differ depending on the country, to ensure our customers have a reliable and consistent voice service from anywhere in the world."

Forrest continued: "We are proud to be an agnostic voice provider, with connectivity to Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Cisco and more. And regardless of platform or where they are in the world, our customers benefit from access to our secure and resilient voice network, full CLI, local ring back and emergency services."

Using a single voice provider, such as Pure IP, eliminates the need for multi nationals and large enterprises to manage relationships with multiple local carriers which is a time consuming and complex task. It also has a range of other benefits including visibility over call usage, lower troubleshooting times and support whilst integrating platforms and systems, unifying communications in the cloud.

To see Pure IP's coverage map click here.

About Pure IP

Pure IP has been at the forefront of enterprise voice communications solutions around the world for over 18 years and takes pride in solving complex voice challenges, backed by outstanding customer service and technical excellence.

Utilizing their own secure, resilient and fully redundant SIP based voice network, combined with a technical-led managed service, Pure IP provides a modular, flexible, and ever-current solution to meet ever-changing customer telephony requirements.

With full PSTN replacement services in 47 different countries, service coverage in a total of 137 countries and a 24/7 follow-the-sun international support operation, Pure IP has the global capabilities to satisfy even the largest of multi-national organizations.

For more information, please contact:

Tania Morrill, Content and Communications Manager

[email protected]

07393149738

SOURCE Pure IP