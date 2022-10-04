Pure IP Wins Big for Stand-out Voice Solutions at Comms Council Awards 2022

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure IP, a global provider of enterprise voice communications, picked up two honours at the Comms Council Awards 2022 – a win for Best Multi-National Solution and Highly Commended for the Best Internet Telephony Service Provider (ITSP) Large Enterprise Award. The recognition follows three subsequent wins with the annual Awards event, which celebrates innovation, best practice and achievement within the communications industry.

"We are thrilled to be named the winner for Best Multinational Solution for our SeRVE product, and for our Highly Commended recognition for Best ITSP Large Enterprise at the Comms Council Awards 2022." Said Gary Forrest, CEO of Pure IP. These wins are a considerable achievement when you consider the competition we fought off including the likes of RingCentral and Bandwidth. It is a testament to the Pure IP Team who consistently go above and beyond for our customers, delivering best in class voice solutions for businesses around the world."

The Best Multi-National Service Award recognises the company that produced the standout solution that has been effectively deployed and adopted across multiple jurisdictions. Pure IP's SeRVE solution was chosen for its ability to deliver global coverage to meet the needs of multi-nationals. The judges were also impressed by the partnerships Pure IP have built with the likes of Microsoft and Zoom and the work of their own engineers who have designed a range of vendor-neutral service options that fit the needs of multi-national customers.

As an agnostic service provider with a singular focus on voice communications, Pure IP can integrate with a wide variety of telephony, conferencing, and contact center platforms, which is a key requirement for many large enterprise organizations, that might operate in hybrid environments. Their voice communications expertise is paired with a focus on customer service and an extensive coverage map, providing coverage in over 137 countries and full PSTN replacement in 45 countries using their own SIP based network.

The Comms Council, previously known as the Internet Telephony Service Providers Association (ITSPA), is a membership-led organization that represents the telecoms companies that provide services to customers in the UK.

Pure IP extends their congratulations to all of their fellow award nominees and winners.

