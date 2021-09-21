Pure Jamaican, Through Its Gi Life Farm in Jamaica, Announces a Donation of 10,000 Premium Cannabis Seeds to the Country of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Re-Establish Cannabis Production After Devastating La Soufriere Volcano

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent And the Grenadines, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pure Jamaican group of companies (Pure Jamaican), is proud to announce the donation of 10,000 premium, award-winning, feminized cannabis seeds to the CARICOM member state of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). The philanthropic gift is in response to the damage caused by the La Soufrière eruption which devastated the germplasm of licensed traditional cultivators in SVG who were located in close proximity to the volcano.

From middle: Dr. Machel Emanuel, Lecturer/Researcher, Department of Life Sciences, the University of the West Indies; Dr. Jerrol Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Cannabis Authority for St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Robert Wright, Director of Pure Jamaican Limited and Chairman of the Gi Life Foundation. From third left: Dr. Machel Emanuel, Lecturer/Researcher, Department of Life Sciences, the University of the West Indies; Honorable Sabato Caesar, Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transport, Industry and Labor for St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Mr. Robert Wright, Director of Pure Jamaican Limited and Chairman of the Gi Life Foundation; Dr. Jerrol Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Cannabis Authority for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Jerrol Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of SVG's MCA remarked, "The Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines graciously accepts these high-performance feminized seeds, on behalf of the Traditional Cultivators of SVG. Many of the varieties and landraces which existed in SVG were destroyed by the eruption of La Soufrière. One of these landraces had originated from Jamaica. This donation not only helps to rehabilitate the livelihoods and production capacity of these farmers, it will also improve the quality of the seeds as planting material specially designed for a tropical setting. May this historic and generous donation inspire even greater cooperation and serve as an example to the world."

The seeds were produced under an R&D initiative spearheaded by Pure Jamaican's Gi Life Farm and Master Grower Ed Rosenthal, Benjamin Lind of Humboldt Seed Company, and Dr. Machel Emanuel, Principal Investigator of the Life Science Cannabis Research Group at the University of the West Indies. The donation was presented to MCA by Mr. Robert Wright, Director of Pure Jamaican and Chairman of the Gi Life Foundation.

Mr. LeVaughn Flynn, Chairman of Jamaica's Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) said, "I'd like to commend Pure Jamaican and Gi Life for the contribution of premium seeds to the cannabis community in SVG. SVG has a strong tradition of cannabis cultivators, and its very existence was threatened by the recent volcanic eruptions. This donation is a strong statement and signals unity. It will be part of SVG's rebirth as it looks to carve its niche in the global cannabis industry."

Added Dr. Machel Emanuel, "This is a true humanitarian gesture by Pure Jamaican to offer clean cannabis planting material in the form of feminized seeds of various cultivars that have been stabilized and bred for high THC production in an equatorial climate. This donation is also the first step in establishing the Caribbean cannabis economy where cannabis can cross regional jurisdictions legally."

Ms. Diane Edwards, President of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) remarked, "We are thrilled to work with the Pure Jamaican group of companies in this effort to stimulate growth in SVG and the CARICOM region. Pure Jamaican and Dr. Machel Emanuel have extremely high standards for modern botanical cultivation. We also hope this is of great economic benefit to SVG."

Pure Jamaican Co-Founder and CEO Scott Cathcart said, "We are honored to be able to assist SVG in re-starting their medical cannabis industry. The world is increasingly discovering the gifts that cannabis can give, and we hope this gift of premium genetics can not only help produce medicine for patients in SVG but also lead to tremendous economic opportunity for the country."

About Pure Jamaican Limited – Pure Jamaican is actively scaling operations to produce large volumes of premium cannabis genetics for export to legal jurisdictions globally. The Pure Jamaican Group of Companies is also catalyzing the global supply chain of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid and psilocybin molecules, new delivery systems for these molecules, and championing innovative ways to utilize botanicals to invent revolutionary new medicines and branded consumer packaged goods. With a team spanning the US, Canada, Jamaica, Mexico, and Israel, Pure Jamaican is a multinational organization on a mission to help people and populations achieve well-being, and to help transform lives globally. Pure Jamaican's diverse revenue streams support sustainable long-term value creation in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and CPG industries. Meanwhile, Pure Jamaican is also dedicated to philanthropy and has created two charitable foundations in Jamaica for the benefit of the rural communities in which it operates farms. For more information, please see: https://purejamaican.com/ or on Instagram follow @pure.jamaican

About Jamaica's Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) – The Cannabis Licensing Authority, an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, was established in 2015 under the Dangerous Drug (Amendment) Act (DDA), with a specific role to establish and regulate Jamaica's legal ganja and hemp industry. For more information, please see: https://www.cla.org.jm/

About St. Vincent and the Grenadine's Medical Cannabis Authority (MCA) – The Medicinal Cannabis Authority of St. Vincent and the Grenadines was established through the Medicinal Cannabis Industry Act, 2018. It is a body corporate with an overarching objective to regulate the cultivation, supply, possession, production and use of cannabis for medicinal purposes. For more information, please see: https://mca.vc/

