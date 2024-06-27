Pure Leaf and Lindsay Lohan Want You to Revitalize with a Workday "Tea Break"

Pure Leaf Tea Break campaign encourages workers to challenge today's hustle culture with a centuries-old workplace ritual – a quality tea break – and the first bottle is on Pure Leaf Iced Tea.

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplace burnout has been felt for generations, but in a recent survey by Pure Leaf, the brand discovered that today's workers need to refresh and revitalize more than ever. Why? Three in five workers struggle to take breaks during the workday, and more than half of workers feel too busy or interrupted by work to take a refreshing break*. Nearly two-thirds of workers feel mentally, physically, and emotionally exhausted*. However, sixty-three percent (63%) of workers surveyed noted that when they do take quality breaks, they come back recharged for what's next*. Pure Leaf is here to help you unlock high-quality tea breaks to revitalize you during the workday with expertly crafted, real-brewed iced tea with a bold tea taste and naturally occurring caffeine. Starting today, Pure Leaf is teaming up with the multi-talented Lindsay Lohan to promote tea break culture across America.

Pure Leaf is supplying complimentary bottles of Pure Leaf Iced Tea for viewers nationwide to take their next tea break. Lindsay Lohan stars in Pure Leaf's "Tea Break" campaign to encourage workers to take quality breaks over a bottle of real brewed iced tea.

Pure Leaf Tea Break Starring Lindsay Lohan: As an actress, producer, and mother, Lindsay exemplifies the power of prioritizing breaks to recharge and come back even stronger. In Pure Leaf's new spot, Lindsay brings this notion to life, encouraging employees throughout her office to take an unapologetic, delightful, relaxing, much-deserved tea break.



"We owe it to ourselves to take a moment each day to pause, recharge, and revitalize," says Lindsay Lohan . "I'm proud to partner with Pure Leaf to promote the importance of taking a daily tea break because no matter what you do, we all deserve the time to reset and refresh. For me, prioritizing breaks is essential for all of the roles I juggle, allowing me to return stronger and more restored."

A complimentary bottle of Pure Leaf** Iced Tea for your next tea break. The nationwide promotion begins today, June 27th , and runs through July 25th .

PureLeaf.com/TeaBreak offers drafted "away on a tea break" messages, data from the brand's "State of the Break" report, details on claiming a free bottle of Pure Leaf and research-backed tips in partnership with Mind Share Partners for making the most of your tea break.

Pure Leaf Tea Break Grant Program***: To support the cultural shift toward better breaks at an organizational level, Pure Leaf is launching the Pure Leaf Tea Break Grant program also in partnership with Mind Share Partners. This initiative will provide funding for small businesses and non-profits to implement break initiatives aimed at promoting employee revitalization.

"At Pure Leaf, we are intentional about how we craft our delicious real brewed iced teas so you can feel refreshed and revitalized. We know a lot of people are not taking enough quality breaks during the workday, so we're launching the Pure Leaf Tea Break to remind people that a moment to reset is very important and revitalization is just a sip away with our delicious, iced teas made from a few high-quality, simple ingredients, and naturally occurring caffeine from tea leaves," says Julie Raheja-Perera, General Manager/VP - Pepsi Lipton Partnership North America.

For more information on Pure Leaf's campaign and to claim a free revitalizing Pure Leaf Iced Tea, visit PureLeaf.com/TeaBreak. You can also follow @PureLeaf on social media for more campaign content. Small businesses and 501(c)(3) nonprofits interested in applying for the Pure Leaf Tea Break Grant program can find more details and Official Rules at PureLeaf.com/TeaBreak.

*The "State of the Break" survey was conducted by an independent research firm, Edelman Data & Intelligence, among 1,010 full-time employed or self-employed workers across the U.S. from May 7 to May 17, 2024. This survey was 10 minutes in length and conducted online in the English language.

**Free Pure Leaf products via cash back up to $3.00. Tax and bottle deposit not included in the offer. MSG & data rates may apply. Purchase and redemption required between 6/27 and 7/25. Limit 1 offer per person. Offer subject to terms and conditions at https://bit.ly/4bhrXLy. US only. Void where prohibited.

***No purchase necessary. The Pure Leaf "Tea Breaks" Grant Program is sponsored by Pepsi-Cola Company. Entrants must be legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 & older (19 & older in AL/NE), who are employed by an eligible small business or nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization (as defined in the Official Rules as Eligible Organization). Prizes awarded to Eligible Organizations only. Begins 9:00 a.m. ET on 6/27/24 and ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 8/22/24. For Official Rules, eligibility, prize descriptions, how to enter, and complete details, visit www.pureleaf.com/teabreakrules.

ABOUT PEPSICO

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on X (Twitter) , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

ABOUT MIND SHARE PARTNERS

Mind Share Partners is a nonprofit that is changing the culture of workplace mental health so that both employees and organizations can thrive. They help employers create mentally healthy workplaces through consulting, training, and national movement building based on the belief that challenges like anxiety, burnout, and depression are not just an individual employee's responsibility, they're a collective responsibility. That's why their time-tested approach hinges on changing company culture—and using an equity lens to do so.

Media Contact

Chloe Hager | Edelman

[email protected]

SOURCE Pure Leaf Iced Tea