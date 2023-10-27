PURE LEAF GETS THE MARTHA STEWART STAMP OF APPROVAL AS SHE DIRECTS TEA LOVERS TO SWAP HOMEMADE FOR A BOTTLE OF THE REAL BREWED ICED TEA

Pure Leaf and Martha Stewart say, "don't do it yourself" (DDIY) when it comes to iced tea, and consumers agree: a bottle of Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea tastes just as good as homebrewed

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Leaf and the queen of "Do It Yourself," Martha Stewart, encourage tea drinkers everywhere to ditch their home batch and leave it to Pure Leaf the next time they crave delicious, real brewed iced tea. With nearly 90% of consumers agreeing that Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea tastes like homebrewed iced tea1, even the most serious of tea DIYers can feel confident skipping the at-home steeping while still getting quality, homebrewed flavor at home or on the go.

Less DIY means more time to do what you want. Just ask Martha Stewart, who trades her iced tea-brewing time for exciting new hobbies, like learning to play her favorite songs on the harp (cue "Still D.R.E." by Dr. Dre and her bestie Snoop) or expertly woodworking a new chair, as seen in the new Pure Leaf campaign. In addition to showcasing the possibilities you can unlock when you skip the homebrewing and leave it to Pure Leaf, the brand is also challenging tea DIYers across the country to put Pure Leaf to the homebrewed flavor taste test with a national giveaway.

Same High Tea Quality Standards

Some DIYers may wonder how Pure Leaf can be as good as homebrewed iced tea; the answer is quality. Pure Leaf's process from leaf to bottle begins with freshly picked tea leaves from single-source, Rainforest Alliance certified tea estates in South America and Africa. The tea leaves are picked at their absolute freshest, blended by craft tea masters, and brewed in six-time filtered water before being tested again for quality and freshness. Across the portfolio of varied flavors, taste, and quality are at the forefront of keeping Pure Leaf pure, so discerning tea drinkers everywhere can put their doubts to rest and leave the brewing to Pure Leaf, just like Martha does.

"Why do it yourself when Pure Leaf does it just as well, if not better?" says Martha Stewart, self-proclaimed tea aficionado. "We all know I cherish the act of DIYing, but I've come to a place where I'm more discerning with where I exert my time and energy. When I can swap out my homemade creations with a real, quality product that tastes just as good – that's a 'Don't Do It Yourself' (DDIY) I can get behind. Pure Leaf has always been my best kept secret when it comes to hosting hacks."

Pure Leaf x Martha Stewart 'Don't Do It Yourself' Kit

Pure Leaf will send a custom Pure Leaf x Martha Stewart DDIY Kit to 250 tea drinkers ready to open a bottle of real brewed Pure Leaf Iced Tea. Each kit includes items to help winners enjoy their Pure Leaf to the same high standards as any homebrew, including a chic glass pitcher, custom ice cube mold, wooden mixing spoon, and dried fruit garnish for an elegant aesthetic. A step-by-step DDIY recipe card instructs: 1. Refrigerate 2. Pour 3. Sip 4. Enjoy. Fans can enter for a chance to win a kit at PureLeaf.com/DDIY until November 16.

"We at Pure Leaf have always focused on making delicious iced tea that tastes homebrewed," says Julie Raheja-Perera, General Manager, North America, Pepsi Lipton Partnership. "We love to hear that nearly 90% of tea-lovers agree we're just as good. When we sought out to find the right partner for this campaign, there was only one DIY icon: Martha Stewart. And when she shared with us that Pure Leaf is her secret hosting hack – we knew it was a perfect partnership. It was written in the tea leaves if you will! With this campaign, we hope to free up a little extra time for our devout DIYers, so they can find time to pick up new hobbies (like Martha did!) or simply use it to focus on what matters most to them."

For more information on the new campaign, visit www.PureLeaf.com/DDIY. To learn more about Pure Leaf, please visit www.PureLeaf.com or follow @PureLeaf on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

No purchase necessary. Open to all 50 US & DC legal residents, 18+ (19+ in AL/NE). Sweepstakes entry period ends 11/16/23. See www.PureLeaf.com/DDIYrules for Official Rules.

______________________________ 1 PepsiCo's "Central Location Taste Test," RTi Research, August 23, 2023

