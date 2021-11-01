Pure Leaf Ushers In "NO-vember" By Unveiling Murals In Partnership With Renowned Spoken Word Poet Arielle Estoria And Grant Program With Ladies Who Launch

In 2020, Pure Leaf launched the first iteration of "No is Beautiful," a campaign in pursuit of a world where saying no is easier and culturally acceptable for women everywhere. Now, Pure Leaf is building on the platform through a collaboration with renowned poet, speaker and author Arielle Estoria , by creating murals featuring her poem, "The Beautiful Art of No":

May we ﬁnd strength

In our No,

In our ability

To let the word ﬂow

Off of our lips.

As our feet press conﬁdently

Into the ground beneath us

Unraveling the lies

That selﬁshness resides

When we are simply trying

To say Yes to ourselves

Yes to our sanity

Yes to our wellbeing

Yes to make room for the

Things that we truly love

Our No is powerful

Our No is beautiful

And just like our Yes,

Our No, is ours to have

Appearing in Los Angeles, CA, Manhattan and Williamsburg, NY, the murals mark Estoria's first-ever spoken word poetry wallspace debut and aspire to capture the attention of local bypassers who may be overcommitting and overextending themselves.

"As an LA-based entrepreneur, I've previously succumbed to societal pressures to say 'yes' when I wanted to say 'no.' However, I've since learned the strength of saying 'no' – not only does it alleviate stress, but it unlocks opportunities to explore new passions and achieve a healthy work-life balance," said Arielle Estoria. "Together with Pure Leaf, I hope these murals will remind women that poetry carries great strength, and that leveraging the power of 'no' empowers them to recognize their worth this NO-vember and beyond."

Pure Leaf tapped local visual artists Ashley Uananiau Lukashevsky and Perryn Ryan to design murals emblematic of "The Beautiful Art of No" and bring Estoria's message to life. Consumers are encouraged to take a photo of the murals and share on social media to motivate local communities to visit these exclusive pieces of art in their cities and be inspired by "No is Beautiful." Further amplifying the brand's commitment to "no," Pure Leaf is teaming up with Ladies Who Launch , a nonprofit that supports women and non-binary business owners by providing inspiration, education, funding, and community engagement opportunities.

"Many people are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain a sense of normalcy these days, but women in particular find themselves challenged at saying "no" and recognizing that it's an appropriate response," said Katrina McDonald, Senior Marketing Director, Pepsi-Lipton Partnership. "Understanding the pressure society puts on women, Pure Leaf sought to partner with individuals like Arielle Estoria to rally women across the nation to implement boundaries that allow them to say yes to their values and passions. While NO-vember is a pivotal time to remind people about the power of 'no,' the ultimate goal is for 'No is Beautiful' to become a new normal and serve as a gateway for women to embrace and celebrate 'no' in their everyday lives."

Through the partnership with Ladies Who Launch (LWL), Pure Leaf will commit $100,000 to start the "No Burnout, More Balance Program." This program will provide grants to business owners within the Ladies Who Launch community, as a way to prioritize balance, ease stress, and relieve burnout. Recipients, participants of LWL's 2021 Launch Program , can put the funds toward anything that alleviates their workload and prevents burnout – whether it be childcare, mental health counseling, wellness, mindfulness, or community-building activities.

"Our organization works day in and day out to support women and non-binary entrepreneurs build the businesses of their dreams, despite today's ever-growing societal demands, which often try to pull us in different directions," said Sarah Friar and Kelly McGonigle, Ladies Who Launch Co-Founders. "With the introduction of this grant program, women entrepreneurs in our 2021 Launch Program will receive critical financial support and be empowered to embrace "no," so they can say "yes" to more work-life balance. As we head into a challenging holiday season for business owners, this partnership comes at a critical time for our Launchers, as they remain resolute in achieving both their personal and business goals."

Brand and artist fans can stop by the "No is Beautiful" murals from Monday, November 1 - Sunday, November 21, 2021. Los Angeles locals can visit the mural in Venice Beach at Windward Avenue between Speedway and Pacific, and New Yorkers can visit the murals in Williamsburg at Wythe Avenue and North 13th Street and in Manhattan at 8th Avenue and 35th Street. To independently donate to Ladies Who Launch and learn more about how they support business owners, visit www.ladieswholaunch.org . To learn more about Pure Leaf and "No is Beautiful," visit www.pureleaf.com . For more, follow @pureleaf on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

