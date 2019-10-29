Pure Market Empowers Consumers to Make Informed Shopping Decisions

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Market , a first of its kind e-commerce and product grading platform, is launching today with ratings for thousands of popular consumer food and household products across a range of categories. The platform was created to empower consumers to make more informed shopping decisions based on analytical chemistry-based research culled from scientific lab testing for harmful elements such as plasticizers, pesticides, heavy metals and more.

Pure Market's product ratings come from the results of analytical chemistry testing and benchmarking. Each product is sampled and tested for as many as 400 different attributes, including industrial and environmental contaminants, pollutants, heavy metals and pesticide residues; nutrition; efficacy; and label claim accuracy. Upon test completion, Pure Market compares the results to similarly formulated products within the same category to provide a product rating and lab grade that is a combination of test results and benchmarking. The company will only sell products that are graded at a B- or above.

"Customers expect transparency from companies, but sometimes it's hard to cut through the marketing clutter to understand whether or not a product label is accurate," said Sunny Kapoor, Senior Vice President of Digital Product Management, Pure Market. "Our company mission is to level set the industry and go beyond product labels and marketing speak to provide true, unbiased insights to shoppers on what exactly is in the products they consume -- and feed their families and pets -- every day."

Today, Pure Market is launching with a select number of graded products available for sale on the site. In the coming months, the company will continue to expand its product and brand offerings, and more products will be available for purchase across all categories including baby, food and beverage, household cleaning, health and fitness, personal care and pet food.

"Consumers have a right to know what's in the food they buy for themselves and their families," said Jay Highman, Founder, CEO, and President of Nature's One, the leading brand in organic pediatric nutrition. "This provides consumers access to information that is never revealed on product packaging in a concise and easy to understand format."

"Consumer trust is everything, and Pure Market's unbiased analysis of our products provides us with invaluable data that verifies the high quality and safety of our pet food," said Jeremy Dodge, senior manager of digital & e-commerce, I and Love and You. "Their platform reaches an engaged audience who care about what they're feeding their pets, helping us achieve our goal of making better pet food accessible for all, and to help our pets live happier, healthier lives."

To learn more about what is in your favorite products, or Pure Market's testing methodology, visit puremarket.com .

About Pure Market

Pure Market is a Denver-based e-commerce platform designed to empower consumers to make educated shopping decisions using unbiased chemistry-based analysis. Each product is rigorously tested for as many as 400 different attributes including industrial and environmental contaminants, pollutants, heavy metals and pesticide residues; nutrition; efficacy; and label claim accuracy. The company believes that everyone deserves to know exactly what is going into the products we consume every day, and challenges the market to formulate all products with integrity -- beyond labels and marketing. Pure Market provides valuable ratings that earn consumer trust, as well as a sales channel that reaches an engaged audience. Visit puremarket.com to learn more.

