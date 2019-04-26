Pure Multi-Family REIT LP Announces Listing on Toronto Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Pure Multi-Family REIT LP ("Pure Multi-Family") (TSXV: RUF.U) (TSXV: RUF.UN) (TSXV: RUF.DB.U) (OTCQX: PMULF) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to list its Class A units (the "Units") and 6.5% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures"). The Units and Debentures will be listed and commence trading on the TSX at the opening of markets on April 29, 2019.

The Units will continue to trade under the stock symbols "RUF.UN" and "RUF.U", and the Debentures will continue to trade under the stock symbol "RUF.DB.U".

The Units and Debentures will be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange upon listing and commencement of trading on the TSX.

The Units will also continue to trade on the OTCQX exchange under the stock symbol PMULF.

Pure Multi-Family's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") previously announced on November 16, 2018 has been accepted by the TSX. The NCIB will continue through the facilities of the TSX and other Canadian marketplaces, and is limited to a maximum aggregate of 1,500,000 Units. Purchases may commence through the TSX on April 29, 2019, being the day of listing of the Units on the TSX, and will conclude on the earlier of the date on which purchases under the bid have been completed and November 19, 2019. Daily purchases under the NCIB will be limited to a maximum of 29,746 Units, being 25% of the average daily trading volume over the six months ended October 31, 2018, other than purchases made in compliance with the provisions of the block purchase exemption of the TSX rules. Pure Multi-Family has purchased nil Units under the NCIB since November 20, 2018.

About Pure Multi-Family REIT LP

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publically traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

Additional information about Pure Multi-Family is available at www.puremultifamily.com and www.sedar.com.

