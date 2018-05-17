The policy of Pure Multi-Family is to pay cash distributions on or about the 15th day of each month to the unitholders of record on the last business day of the preceding month.

Pure Multi-Family currently has 76,731,540 units issued and outstanding.

About Pure Multi-Family REIT LP

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

Additional information about Pure Multi-Family is available at puremultifamily.com or sedar.com.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-multi-family-reit-lp-announces-may-distribution-300650738.html

SOURCE Pure Multi-Family REIT LP

Related Links

www.Puremultifamily.com

