Pure Multi-Family REIT LP Announces Voting Results from the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

VANCOUVER, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Pure Multi-Family REIT LP ("Pure Multi-Family" or the "REIT LP") (TSXV: RUF.U, RUF.UN, RUF.DB.U; OTCQX: PMULF) is pleased to announce that all of the matters presented at the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of Pure Multi-Family's unitholders (the "Unitholders") held on May 24, 2018, including: (i) fixing the number of directors (the "Directors") of Pure Multi-Family REIT (GP) Inc. (the "Governing GP"), the governing partner of the REIT LP; (ii) the election of the Directors of the Governing GP; (iii) the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of Pure Multi-Family and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration; (iv) authorizing and approving certain amendments to Pure Multi-Family's Limited Partnership Agreement dated May 8, 2012, as amended and restated May 28, 2015 and as amended August 21, 2015 (the "LP Agreement") to remove Pure Multi-Family Management Limited Partnership as a general partner of Pure Multi-Family; (v) authorizing and approving certain amendments to the LP Agreement to remove certain restrictions on the Class B Units contained therein; and (vi) authorizing and approving, certain amendments to Pure Multi-Family's Restricted Unit Plan, were approved by the Unitholders.
Each of the Director Nominees listed in Pure Multi-Family's management information circular (the "Information Circular") dated April 9, 2018 were re-elected as Directors of the Governing GP. The voting results for the individual Directors are as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Name of Director
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Fraser R. Berrill
|
39,142,065
|
92.97%
|
2,959,768
|
7.03%
|
Stephen J. Evans
|
39,090,835
|
92.85%
|
3,010,998
|
7.15%
|
Maurice Kagan
|
39,152,578
|
92.99%
|
2,949,255
|
7.01%
|
Robert W. King
|
37,674,978
|
89.49%
|
4,426,855
|
10.51%
|
John C. O'Neill
|
37,628,433
|
89.37%
|
4,473,400
|
10.63%
|
James L. Redekop
|
39,146,935
|
92.98%
|
2,954,898
|
7.02%
|
Sherry D. Tryssenaar
|
39,131,788
|
92.95%
|
2,970,045
|
7.05%
Mr. James Speakman, a director since October 2013, did not stand for re-election.
"The board of directors wishes to thank Mr. Speakman for his leadership and many contributions to Pure Multi-Family. Mr. Speakman has been a committed, precise and enthusiastic member of the Board of Directors and its Nominating and Governance Committee since October, 2013. We wish him the very best," said Robert King, Pure Multi-Family's Chair.
For more information, please refer to Pure Multi-Family's Circular available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Pure Multi-Family REIT LP
Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.
Additional information about Pure Multi-Family is available at puremultifamily.com or sedar.com.
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-multi-family-reit-lp-announces-voting-results-from-the-2018-annual-and-special-meeting-of-unitholders-300655232.html
SOURCE Pure Multi-Family REIT LP
Share this article