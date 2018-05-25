Pure Multi-Family REIT LP Announces Voting Results from the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

Each of the Director Nominees listed in Pure Multi-Family's management information circular (the "Information Circular") dated April 9, 2018 were re-elected as Directors of the Governing GP. The voting results for the individual Directors are as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld Name of Director Number Percentage Number Percentage Fraser R. Berrill 39,142,065 92.97% 2,959,768 7.03% Stephen J. Evans 39,090,835 92.85% 3,010,998 7.15% Maurice Kagan 39,152,578 92.99% 2,949,255 7.01% Robert W. King 37,674,978 89.49% 4,426,855 10.51% John C. O'Neill 37,628,433 89.37% 4,473,400 10.63% James L. Redekop 39,146,935 92.98% 2,954,898 7.02% Sherry D. Tryssenaar 39,131,788 92.95% 2,970,045 7.05%

Mr. James Speakman, a director since October 2013, did not stand for re-election.

"The board of directors wishes to thank Mr. Speakman for his leadership and many contributions to Pure Multi-Family. Mr. Speakman has been a committed, precise and enthusiastic member of the Board of Directors and its Nominating and Governance Committee since October, 2013. We wish him the very best," said Robert King, Pure Multi-Family's Chair.

About Pure Multi-Family REIT LP

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

