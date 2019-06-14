Pure Multi-Family REIT LP Announces Voting Results From the 2019 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Pure Multi-Family REIT LP ("Pure Multi-Family") (TSX: RUF.U, RUF.UN, RUF.DB.U;OTCQX: PMULF) is pleased to announce that all of the matters presented at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of Pure Multi-Family's unitholders (the "Unitholders") held on June 13, 2019, including: (i) fixing the number of directors (the "Directors") of Pure Multi-Family REIT (GP) Inc. (the "Governing GP"), the general partner of Pure Multi-Family; (ii) the election of the Directors of the Governing GP; and (iii) the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of Pure Multi-Family and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration, were approved by the Unitholders.

Each Director nominee listed in Pure Multi-Family's management information circular (the "Information Circular") dated April 18, 2019 was elected as a Director of the Governing GP. The voting results for the individual Directors are as follows:



Votes For

Votes Withheld Name of Director Number Percentage

Number Percentage Fraser R. Berrill 27,669,295 79.29%

7,228,393 20.71% Stephen J. Evans 32,527,504 93.21%

2,370,184 6.79% Paul J. Haggis 34,197,093 97.99%

700,595 2.01% Maurice Kagan 29,111,570 83.42%

5,786,118 16.58% Robert W. King 26,701,977 76.52%

8,195,711 23.48% Richard W. Nesbitt 34,876,717 99.94%

20,971 0.06% John C. O'Neill 32,514,534 93.17%

2,383,154 6.83% Sherry D. Tryssenaar 27,677,360 79.31%

7,220,328 20.69%

Mr. James Redekop, a director since Pure Multi-Family's initial public offering in July 2012, did not stand for re-election.

"The board of directors wishes to thank Mr. Redekop for his many contributions to Pure Multi-Family. Mr. Redekop has been a committed member of the Board of Directors and its Compensation Committee. We wish him the very best," said Robert King, Pure Multi-Family's Chair.

About Pure Multi-Family REIT LP

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

Additional information about Pure Multi-Family is available at puremultifamily.com or sedar.com.

