Pure Multi-Family REIT LP Receives Conditional Approval for TSX Listing

VANCOUVER, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Pure Multi-Family REIT LP ("Pure Multi-Family") (TSXV: RUF.U, RUF.UN, RUF.DB.U; OTCQX: PMULF) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has conditionally approved the listing of Pure Multi-Family's Class A units (the "Units") and 6.5% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures").

Listing of the Units and Debentures is subject to compliance with all of the requirements of the TSX, including receipt of all required documentation by the TSX on or before June 25, 2019. Pure Multi-Family intends to file final listing materials as soon as practicable with the TSX and will issue a further news release as soon as the date for trading on the TSX has been confirmed.

"Since our IPO in 2012, we have enjoyed the efficient cost and flexible nature of listing with the TSX Venture Exchange as we have grown our business," said Steve Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Pure Multi-Family. "We anticipate that the TSX listing will improve our liquidity and visibility with investors both in Canada and abroad."

The Units will continue to trade under the stock symbols "RUF.UN" and "RUF.U", and the Debentures will continue to trade under the stock symbol "RUF.DB.U", upon listing on the TSX.

Once listed on the TSX, the Units and the Debentures will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pure Multi-Family REIT LP

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

Additional information about Pure Multi-Family is available at www.puremultifamily.com and www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Pure Multi-Family, including: (i) the timing of filing final listing materials with the TSX; and (ii) the anticipated effects of listing on the TSX.

Although Pure Multi-Family believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Pure Multi-Family can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, competitive factors in the industries in which Pure Multi-Family operates, prevailing economic conditions, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or satisfy the conditions of the TSX, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Pure Multi-Family.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent Pure Multi-Family's expectations as of the date hereof, and are subject to change after such date. Pure Multi-Family disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR THE ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Pure Multi-Family REIT LP

Related Links

www.Puremultifamily.com

