PURE Named One of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Entrepreneur360 List

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The PURE Group of Insurance Companies, which includes Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE), the policyholder-owned property and casualty insurer designed for high net worth individuals and families, was recently ranked sixth out of 360 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Entrepreneur360™ list. This premier study is a comprehensive analysis of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America," measuring organizations based on impact, innovation, growth and leadership.

"We are honored and humbled to be recognized as a top ten company amidst a collection of exceptional organizations," said Katherine Frattarola, chief marketing officer at the PURE Group of Insurance Companies. "This achievement is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our employees to deliver an exceptional experience for our members and continually search for ways to improve."

Formed in 2006, PURE is a specialist insurance company helping a select group of successful, responsible families do together what they cannot do by themselves: prevent loss, transfer risk and recover quickly. The insurer provides customizable coverage for high-value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft, flood, fraud and cyber fraud to more than 80,000 families across the United States. PURE distinguishes itself by promoting transparency, eliminating conflict and always reinforcing an alignment of interests among its stakeholders.

"Our annual evaluation of vetted data offers a 360-degree analysis of top privately-held companies across a multitude of industries," explains Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. "They are deemed successful not only by revenue numbers, but by how well-rounded they are. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better and increased their brand awareness."

Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently-owned companies, using proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation.

About PURE

Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE) is a policyholder-owned insurer dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for responsible high net worth individuals and families. Inspired by some of the finest policyholder-owned companies, PURE emphasizes alignment of interests and transparency. PURE's low cost of capital, careful member selection and proactive risk management all contribute to highly competitive rates and a Financial Strength Rating of "A" (Excellent) from A.M. Best. In return for a fee, PURE Risk Management, LLC acts as Attorney-in-Fact for PURE.

For more information or to find a local broker, visit pureinsurance.com. You can follow PURE on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

