Pure NZ Bottles Sustainable Solutions for Our Changing Environment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand does not always receive as much attention as the larger country northwest of it. That said, the home of the Kiwis might be giving Australia a run for its money. Perhaps nothing is more emblematic of the enviable quality to be expected from New Zealand than the sustainability measures taken by Pure NZ, New Zealand's homegrown bottled water brand.

Nowadays, corporate execs, activists, lobbyists, and politicians often pay lip service to the term, but maintaining a sustainable society is one of the key benchmarks for many businesses. Pure NZ's parent company, NZ Drinks Ltd., has taken charge in an industry dominated by plastics and addressed the concerns that revolve around these materials. NZ Drinks Ltd. recognizes the natural dangers that the unfettered use of harmful plastics may pose to our society. That is why they pledge to use bottles made from recycled plastic - all of their products are 100% RPET, a.k.a. Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate. Of the RPET manufacturers in New Zealand, NZ Drinks Ltd. has the largest output, distributing over 200 million recyclable bottles per year. As a testament to the work of NZ Drinks Ltd., New Zealand's Waikato District Council has bestowed the bottled water company with a National Programme Level 3 registration. NZ Drinks Ltd. also has a Certificate of Audit Compliance with the Australasian Bottled Water Institute Inc.

Based out of Pokeno, New Zealand, NZ Drinks' top-of-the-line facility is considered the largest in the country, designed for rapid turnaround rates while maintaining strict sustainability measures. With automated palletizing and satellite tracking, NZ Drinks offers next day delivery services as well as the ability to provide international mass distribution. Beyond their manufacturing capabilities, NZ Drinks has been certified by the Australasian Bottled Water Institute and was awarded the ABWI "Order of Excellence." The company undergoes audits by the Woolworths Supplier Excellence Program, all while remaining compliant with the New Zealand Food Act of 2014, as defined by Ministry of Primary Industry regulations.

Ultimately, NZ Drinks has the resources to quench the thirst of their consumers. With the sustainable bottles of Pure NZ spring water, NZ Drinks ensures that their services will remain clean and safe for generations to come.

