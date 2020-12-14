Pure NZ Combines Preparation with Sustainability

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world adjusts for a second round of lockdowns, an entire generation of new preppers are stocking up on goods for the second time in less than twelve months. Fortunately, there is a bit less panic this time around compared to the fear and trepidation that shook the world earlier in the year.

When the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe, it shuttered businesses, shut down large gatherings, and led individuals far and wide to retreat to their homes for a prolonged period of isolation. This need to survive on the homefront for days, weeks, and even months on end sparked an avalanche of prepping activity that wiped out essential products like meat, cleaning supplies, and even toilet paper.

While the summer created a bit of a reprieve for a shell-shocked world, as the fall turns to winter the virus has begun to bite down hard once again. In response, many people have begun looking for items to stock up on. While a general panic has not taken place, the harsher impact of the virus during the colder seasons has stirred up concerns among many people. Even president-elect Joe Biden has repeatedly warned of the "dark winter" that lies ahead.

Nevertheless, the measured nature of this second round of preparation has allowed individuals to slow down and think about how they're going about their prepping. Rather than grabbing any version or brand of a product in the name of survival, the long months that have already passed since the pandemic began has allowed a sense of "big picture" decision-making to return to the collective thought process.

Enter Pure NZ. The bottled water company operates outside of Auckland, New Zealand where they've provided high-quality H2O to the people of the Long White Cloud for over a decade. While the naturally hydrating aspects of their products have been a primary factor in the company's success, there's another critical factor that has driven its ability to thrive: sustainability.

Pure NZ's primary goal — along with trying to provide the best naturally-sourced water south of the equator — has always revolved around operating in an earth-conscious manner. This has led it to use recycled plastic for its products. Not just a small amount of recycled plastic for select bottles, either. Pure NZ is committed to using RPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) plastic for every single bottle of Pure NZ Still Water it manufactures.

The company has recently been making international inroads, particularly into the American market. It also provides its products via the social-distance-friendly e-commerce avenue of Amazon. This has positioned Pure NZ as an ideal option for those who want to prep in the short-term for the dark winter ahead while still keeping long-term sustainability in mind.

