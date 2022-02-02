Pure NZ Delivers Superior Water From the Land of the Long White Cloud

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Water has always been one of the top concerns of a healthy lifestyle. While most water can be sourced from faucets and reusable containers, there are times when bottled water is the most convenient solution. Pure NZ has created a bottled water brand that lets consumers access superior water in an environmentally-conscious manner.

The need for water is a requirement that all humans share. However, finding a source of water that is both healthy and responsible can be challenging at times. When people are on the move, it can be particularly difficult to stay hydrated.

This has led to a growing dependency on bottled water in recent decades. Per Statista , the consumption of bottled water has steadily increased from 16.2 gallons per person in 1999 to 45.2 gallons per person in 2020.

This growing interest in convenient water options has also shed a light on how difficult it can be to find high-quality bottled water brands. For instance, Pepsi caused a stir when it announced that its popular Aquafina bottled water brand was just tap water. To make matters worse, along with quality, consumers often worry about the environmental impact caused by their bottled water habits.

Pure NZ had all of these issues in mind when it launched its popular bottled water brand, and it made sure to address each one. In fact, no one knows how to bottle water quite like Pure NZ, and the company has spent years building a reputation as one of New Zealand's premier water options.

Pure NZ's prominence in the beverage community comes from a combination of quality products and eco-conscious manufacturing. According to company spokesperson Tony Vesper, "Our water is sourced from an underground aquifer. This is located directly under our factory, where it's been captured by nature for over a century." Vesper adds that this natural source of spring water means Pure NZ water is clean and boasts elevated levels of silica and other macronutrients, such as calcium, potassium, and magnesium. It's also effectively low in sodium.

To top it off, this high-quality water is bottled in rPET plastic bottles. This use of recycled materials eliminates much of the environmental concerns that come with bottled water usage.

Pure NZ is well aware of the issues that come with drinking bottled water — and it has answered those concerns in a resounding fashion. From elite water to responsible packaging, the company has created a line of products that are able to simultaneously hydrate its customers and protect the planet, all without sacrificing an ounce of convenience along the way.

About Pure NZ: Pure NZ is owned by NZ Drinks and is one of the top beverage brands in New Zealand. NZ Drinks owns one of the largest bottling plants in the country and has received accolades from the Australasian Bottled Water Institute, Inc, the Waikato District Council, and others for its sound business methods. Learn more about these certificates and the various Pure NZ products available at nzdrinks.co.nz .

