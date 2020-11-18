Pure NZ Embraces E-Commerce as the Pandemic Causes Brick-and-Mortar Retailers to Struggle

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no doubt that the pandemic has changed life as we know it. Over half a year after the first quarantines began to take place, brick-and-mortar operations, in particular, continue to struggle as foot traffic stays light, unemployment remains an issue, and consumer spending power dwindles. While this is a recipe for disaster for lethargic companies with large inventories of physical products still on their shelves, many resourceful brands are responding to the change by fearlessly taking their physical products right into the online marketplace.

A notable name amongst these brands is Pure NZ, a bottled water manufacturer south of the equator that has provided its luxury spring water products to the greater Kiwi population for over a decade. The popular young brand has already managed to dominate the market in its own home country and has recently begun to promote its sustainably packaged luxury spring water products internationally, as well. The ability to sell its H2O-inspired product line on Amazon.com has been a particularly important factor behind the success of Pure NZ's initial overseas expansion efforts.

Expansion and e-commerce have been common activities for businesses for years now. In fact, the online retailing industry was already flourishing at an exponential rate before the pandemic began driving consumers online at an even more rapacious clip in early 2020. For instance, last November, before the pandemic started, nearly $10 billion was spent in the U.S. on Cyber Monday alone. Nevertheless, Pure NZ has chosen a particularly opportune time to turn their attention toward the online marketplace as the pandemic has created an additional surge to the traffic and transactions that were already taking place in the burgeoning e-commerce space.

With business transactions flocking online en masse as a result of COVID-19, the e-commerce world is poised to become increasingly relevant as the future unfolds. Pure NZ has shown impressive foresight by positioning itself to remain both relevant and accessible to its target audience — whether its customers are willing to step foot in a physical storefront or attempt to purchase their groceries online. It's a move that bodes well for the ambitious Kiwi bottled water company that seems set on finding a path to growth — ongoing pandemic or not.

