Pure NZ Fills Bottles with Health and Hope

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure NZ was founded on the concept that water is life. It sounds simple, but the New Zealand bottled water brand is aware of the nuances and complexities that come with offering pure spring water in the larger beverage market.

For one thing, bottled beverages have been wreaking havoc on people's health on a global level for years now. The volume of liquid refreshment beverages in the United States alone reached a staggering 34.51 billion gallons in 2020 .

This would be great if the drinks being discussed were primarily healthy. But the truth is, the statistic also includes everything from energy drinks to soda pop, sweet tea to coffee, lemonade to any number of artificially sweetened concoctions. The point is, the beverage industry as a whole certainly isn't doing any favors when it comes to public health.

To make matters worse, many of these drinks are presented in pollution-prone packaging — especially plastic bottles. In 2020 the Washington Post reported that the average American dumps 100 plastic bottles into nature each and every year.

This combination of unhealthy contents and polluting packaging lie at the heart of why Pure NZ exists. "The company operates a state of the art purpose-built bottling facility in Pokeno, New Zealand," explains a company spokesperson, adding that the organization also operates as "a state of the art, Krones in-line RPET bottle blowing and filling facility dedicated solely for the manufacture of bottled water in rPET bottles."

In other words, Pure NZ's factory is designed to create its bottles from rPET plastic, a form of plastic that BottledWater.org defines as "recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic that is used to make packaging, such as plastic bottles and food containers." The site goes on to explain that "After the original PET containers are used by consumers, they are returned via a recycling program to a facility that sorts, cleans, and transforms the plastic into rPET flakes or pellets." These reclaimed resources are then used to create new products — such as beverage containers. While there is still an environmental cost involved, rPET plastic boasts a much lower footprint than using virgin plastic.

Pure NZ has also located its bottling facility directly over an underground aquifer. This allows it to bottle pure spring water directly at the source in sustainable bottles. The combination of pure, healthy H2O and eco-friendly packaging ensures that, even in an industry known for unhealthiness and pollution, each and every Pure NZ bottle is filled with health and hope

About Pure NZ: Pure NZ is owned by NZ Drinks and is one of the top beverage brands in New Zealand. NZ Drinks owns one of the largest bottling plants in the country and has received accolades from the Australasian Bottled Water Institute, Inc, the Waikato District Council, and others for its sound business methods. Learn more about these certificates and the various Pure NZ products available at nzdrinks.co.nz .

