Pure NZ Is Combatting the Environmental Impact of Bottled Water

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure NZ is a bottled water brand that has been operating a high-speed bottling plant outside of Auckland, New Zealand for the past several years. The company is well aware of the negative press that bottled water consistently receives — which is why its entire manufacturing model is focused on setting a new standard of sustainability for bottled water brands. While Pure NZ has held to these environmentally conscious standards ever since its inception, recent research has shown how important the need for sustainable bottled water truly is.

A new study conducted in Barcelona, Spain, analyzed the impact of drinking bottled water and tap water. This is a worthwhile comparison, particularly in an area like Europe, where water quality has been an issue for time out of mind. Urban centers in many areas of the continent have gone through periods of time where local water quality was very poor, pushing inhabitants to turn to bottled water as a clean alternative source of hydration.

While bottled water answers the need for clean water, though, it raises the ancillary question of how this uptick in plastic waste impacts the environment. The results of the study have shed new light on this inquiry, and the data isn't pretty.

The Barcelona study was able to extrapolate that if the entire region of Barcelona exclusively drank bottled water rather than tap water, it would be 3,500 times more damaging to the environment. What's more, it also would lead to a 1,400 times larger impact on ecosystems.

These results drive home the negative aspects of using bottled water — especially when it's made using PET plastic. PET plastic is virgin plastic, which means the entire bottle is blown from never-used-before material.

Pure NZ has been working for years to avoid this clearly pollution-prone manufacturing mindset. Instead, the company has created an elite facility that can utilize rPET plastic. This means each Pure NZ bottle uses recycled material, which dramatically reduces its impact on the environment.

Greater availability of public tap water is clearly important for a sustainable future. However, there are always going to be times when bottled water is needed. For Pure NZ, the solution to the latter is simple. Using rPET plastic bottles ensures that the impact of staying hydrated remains as low as possible — regardless of if the water comes from a faucet, a fountain, or a bottle.

About Pure NZ: Pure NZ is owned by NZ Drinks and is one of the top beverage brands in New Zealand. NZ Drinks owns one of the largest bottling plants in the country and has received accolades from the Australasian Bottled Water Institute, Inc, the Waikato District Council, and others for its sound business methods. Learn more about these certificates and the various Pure NZ products available at nzdrinks.co.nz .

Please direct inquiries to:

Sylvan Crust

(954) 756-6235

[email protected]

SOURCE Pure NZ