Pure NZ Is Redefining Bottle Water

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure NZ is a bottled water manufacturer that operates out of Pokeno, New Zealand. Just half an hour south of Auckland, the Kiwi brand chose its base of operations for a very specific reason: water. Lots of water. Pure NZ has built a massive state-of-the-art factory in this suburban region due to the fact that it's located on a massive aquifer. This underground cavern is filled with the cleanest liquid that was initially captured by nature and gradually collected over hundreds of years.

Its location, literally directly over a resource equal to gold in much of the world's eyes, has put Pure NZ in a great position to run its aquiferous business. For many companies, this claim to a genuinely pure, natural resource would be enough to launch them into the spotlight.

But ever since its inception over a decade ago, Pure NZ has shown a distinct interest in going above and beyond basic business principles. Rather than playing the markets and buttering up consumers with a single unique selling proposition, the brand has charged ahead, looking for every possible way that it can deliver quality to its customers.

Along with the luxury of naturally collected and purified water, Pure NZ had also focused its efforts on sustainability. The environmentally-conscious enterprise has designed its entire manufacturing plant to create and fill bottles that are made of rPET plastic.

This dual commitment to provide a valuable resource in a luxurious and sustainable manner has enabled Pure NZ to quickly dominate its domestic market. It is recognized throughout New Zealand for its quality products and has won numerous awards for its business practices. Its recent efforts to expand beyond the borders of its home nation continue to bode well for the bottled water brand as it attempts to spread its gospel of accessible, eco-friendly, luxury hydration to all and sundry.

About Pure NZ: Pure NZ was founded in 2010 by two visionaries with over 30 years of beverage industry experience. The brand has already received the ABWI (Australasian Bottle Water Institute) certification and "Order of Excellence." It has also been audited for WSEP (the Woolworths Supplier Excellence Program). Its recent participation in the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference bodes well for future expansion, especially in the United States.

