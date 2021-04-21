Pure NZ Offers the Highest Quality Water to an International Audience

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Water is a necessity for life. However, Pure NZ has also shown that it can add a certain level of sophistication to its customer's imbibing activities as well. The New Zealand enterprise has developed a line of high-quality spring water beverages, all of which are lovingly packaged in the company's signature RPET plastic bottles.

Water has come into sharp focus as a health-conscious alternative for thirsty consumers as both sugars and artificial sweeteners have been increasingly lambasted in recent years. Drinking water from a filter or even straight out of the tap remains one of the primary ways to stay hydrated, fit, and healthy.

However, there are times in life when a splashier presentation is required. Formal events and social gatherings can call for a more cultured beverage to be consumed. Fortunately, Pure NZ has created a product that is ideal when a more sophisticated option is required.

The Kiwi company has manufactured a line of bottled water that is perfect for the most punctilious of occasions. Whenever a certain sense of joie de vivre is required, the brand's 500 ml bottled water option can deliver the perfect sense of simple purity and extravagance. The limpid liquid comes in a similarly crystal clear bottle that is sumptuously shaped and screams extravagance.

As is the case with all of Pure NZ's products, the 500 ml bottled water comes from an underground aquifer located directly below its state-of-the-art factory in Pokeno, New Zealand. This naturally filtered water has electrolytes that can help with hydration and is free of heavy minerals, metals, and silica.

The company's bottles are also entirely created with RPET plastic — i.e., recycled plastic. While most beverage manufacturers add to the ongoing pollution catastrophe by using virgin plastic, Pure NZ is committed to repurposing waste plastic into each bottle of water that it produces.

This combination of sustainability of packaging, purity of product, and luxuriousness of presentation has allowed Pure NZ to provide consumers with a simple yet sophisticated drink that is perfect for any occasion.

About Pure NZ: Pure NZ was founded in 2010. The brand is a well-established entity in its home country and has recently begun an ambitious push to expand across international borders. It has found particular success in the U.S. where it has gained positive attention at Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conferences and has begun selling its aquiferous products through online retailers, as well.

