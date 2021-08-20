Pure NZ's Sustainable Efforts Run Deep

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure NZ is a bottled water brand like no other. While many companies have adopted thinner, flimsy bottles to half-heartedly address pollution concerns, Pure NZ has taken the leap by using rPET in their bottles. They've also imbued their enterprise with a sustainable philosophy that can be seen from their larger packaging to their state-of-the-art bottling facility.

The pollution created by bottled beverages has been a concern for decades now. In fact, environmental science expert Peter Gleick made waves when he reported that 1,000 plastic bottles of water were opened every second — a claim that was made all the way back in 2010. Bottled water consumption has only been on the rise since then.

The ongoing plastic pollution crisis is one that must be addressed as soon as possible. Many beverage companies have expressed lip service to this need and some have even made (admittedly paltry) environmental efforts. However, this often amounts to little more than using thinner plastic — which, by extension, creates weaker bottles. And, in spite of it all, the packaging continues to use up virgin plastic at a rapacious rate.

However, there's one enterprise that is attempting to make a radical difference within the bottled beverage industry. The New Zealand-based brand Pure NZ has committed to creating high-quality artesian water products that are as sustainably produced as possible.

The bottled water company has taken a different approach by infusing every aspect of its organization with truly sustainable capabilities. This process starts with the company's location and bottling plant. The brand has created a state-of-the-art facility that uses cutting-edge machinery and automation to efficiently bottle millions of bottles of water every year.

The plant isn't huge, but within the surprisingly simple exterior, Pure NZ's factory boasts an array of technologically advanced botting capabilities. From satellite tracking systems to robotic palletization, the company is always looking for ways to keep its bottling process lean and mean.

On top of that, the factory is built right over an underground aquifer, allowing Pure NZ to bottle its precious H2O directly at the source. This removes the need to transport the commodity to a distant factory to be bottled.

Where Pure NZ truly stands out, though, is with the bottles that it uses to house its water. The company bottles are made and blown with rPET plastic. The use of recycled materials allows the brand to create truly sustainable bottled water that can hydrate millions of customers without the need to exacerbate the ongoing pollution issue in the process.

On top of that, the larger packaging for its multi-bottle products uses compostable cardboard rather than shrink wrapped plastic.

While Pure NZ is committed to sustainability, that hasn't dampened its production capabilities. On the contrary, its factory can churn out as many as 28,000 rPET bottles of pure New Zealand spring water every hour. This has allowed the company to establish itself as a premier beverage option both throughout its home country and for an ever-increasing international audience, as well.

