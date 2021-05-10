Pure Organic Debuts Modern, Fresh Look

The brand's new logo features a wink and a rainbow smile, a subtle nod to the brand's clever personality with a colorful, approachable twist. The layers of the smile represent the brand's foundation in layered fruit bars the whole family will love. Pure Organic is made with wholesome ingredients like real fruit juices and purees, and without any of the bad stuff—like preservatives, artificial flavors, and synthetic colors. With flavors like Raspberry Lemonade, Pineapple Passionfruit, and Strawberry Banana, Pure Organic puts a better-for-you spin on nostalgic fruit snacks.

"While our old packaging served us well, it was the quality and delicious taste of our products that made us a household name," said Gianna De Caro, Director of Brand Marketing and Innovation for Pure Organic. "This rebrand better showcases Pure Organic's personality by using clever language and bold color. The update will help us evolve the brand to stand out on shelf and allow us to better connect with consumers using our relatable, fresh voice."

Pure Organic is a brand for the consumer who loves great tasting flavors and is unwilling to compromise on taste for clean eating. These better-for-you fruit bars pay homage to old-school fruit snacks, with a taste that is way too good to be this good.

For more information and to find a store near you, visit www.pureorganic.com. You can also find Pure Organic on Instagram @PureOrganicSnacks.

About Pure Organic: Pure Organic produces a range of layered fruit bars reminiscent of the classic fruit snacks you loved as a child with a clean, delicious twist. Pure Organic products are made with real fruit juices and purees for a snack so indulgent, it feels like you're getting away with something tasty. Pure Organic layered fruit bars are available in three mouth-watering flavors—Raspberry Lemonade, Pineapple Passionfruit, and Strawberry Banana. Our products are all certified organic, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and kosher and are free of artificial flavors, preservatives, and synthetic colors. Pure Organic is available at Meijer, BJ's, Costco, Amazon, and additional retailers nationwide. Pure Organic is way too good to be this good.

